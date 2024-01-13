Meet Ifeyinwa Okafor, a digital parenting coach and entrepreneur

A great society no doubt begins with a functional family system. Making the family system works begins with the right parenting.

One person passionate about right parenting and who has taken the gauntlet to provide a solution in this space is Ifeyinwa Okafor.

Okafor, a digital parenting coach entrepreneurship journey is marked by a commitment to empowering parents and individuals, steering them through the complexities of parenting in the 21st century.

According to her, she came into this space two years ago with a mission to foster a balanced and healthy relationship using technology.

“With a background as an IT manager and extensive training as a wholeness coach, I brought in a unique perspective that transcends mere technological empowerment,” she explained.

“My expertise extends into guiding clients in achieving equilibrium across all aspects of their lives, harmonising the challenges presented by the digital age,” she said.

“Within the space of two years in the industry, I’ve been able to impact over 600 parents and individuals across 14 countries globally,” she noted.

According to Okafor, her reach extends beyond borders, partnering with reputable institutions such as Corona School, Gbagada, Lagos, Lagoon Secondary School, and Standard Bearers School, among others to address challenges students face at home.

She disclosed that a global approach to embarking on her task enriches her ability to address the diverse challenges individuals and families face in today’s technology-driven age.

Okafor noted that when working with clients, she provides solutions that go beyond digital empowerment.

“For parents, I navigate the parenting journey, fostering responsible technology use and healthy family dynamics,” she said. “For individuals, my strategies ensure a balanced lifestyle in an increasingly connected world, emphasising well-being.”

She explained that her adventure into this coaching has been remarkable, ranging from strengthened family bonds to improving communication and enhanced individual well-being.

“My holistic approach proves effective, empowering parents and individuals to navigate the digital landscape confidently,” she added.

As an expert in her field, Okafor underscores the crucial role the government can play in promoting digital parenting.

She called for initiatives that enhance digital literacy for parents and the integration of digital citizenship education into school curriculums.

Through a multifaceted approach, she has established herself as a beacon of change in the digital parenting sphere.

Her initiatives encompass an array of educational resources, interactive workshops, community forums, and online platforms aimed at equipping parents with the expertise to effectively guide their children’s digital experiences.

“Okafor’s guidance has been transformative for our family. Her insights not only enlightened us about online safety but also empowered us to engage constructively with our kids in the digital realm,” a testimonial from a parent impacted by her coaching.

Okafor’s influence transcends individual households; it resonates within schools, communities, and broader societal conversations.

Her tireless efforts advocate for a holistic approach to digital parenting that fosters understanding, proactive engagement, and resilience in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

“If we can cultivate a culture of responsible digital parenting, we’re not just safeguarding our children, we’re preparing them for a future where they’re confident and capable in navigating online spaces,” she emphasised.

In offering advice to parents and individuals seeking digital wholeness, Okafor emphasised open communication, setting clear boundaries, and actively participating in a child’s virtual life.

Her guidance extends to individuals, encouraging mindful technology use, finding balance, and prioritising well-being in the digital realm.