Mara Cruiz empowers 1,000 women through entrepreneurship initiative

Mara Cruiz, manufacturer of various hair care products is set to empower 1,000 women in the hair care industry through its entrepreneurship initiative.

The 1,000 women will be trained in marketing and business skills and will be supported with N50,000 worth of products to kick-start their businesses.

Amara Okolie Tasie, managing director and chief executive of Mara Cruiz Limited said the entrepreneurship initiative to empower 1,000 women is part of the organisation’s activities to mark its seventh anniversary.

Speaking on the entrepreneurship program, she said the initiative was launched to build a network of women entrepreneurs to sell and promote the Mara Cruiz brand through a partnership with the organisation.

“We launched the Mara Cruiz Entrepreneurship Program to empower 1,000 African women by allowing them to resell our products with a low minimum order amount,” she said during the launch recently.

“We would train the women to become entrepreneurs making great profits and impacting globally. Some of the benefits of becoming a Mara Cruiz partner include free hair care education, marketing strategy, and business training,” she said.

Read also: GIZ trains youths, women in plastic waste recycling business

Commenting on Mara Cruiz’s seventh anniversary, Tasie said the business now has over 100 partners across 20 states in the country and plans to expand its operation across Africa.

Emmanuel Tasie, the chief operating officer of Mara Cruiz Ltd, said the business has remained in operation and stood out among competitors owing to its ability to maintain standards since inception.

“One thing is that we never for once compromise standards that one of the key things that make us give recommendations from our customers and the other thing is the structure we put in place, which is the key thing that makes the business easy for us,” he said.

“Despite surging prices of cost of raw material we have not to compromise our standards,” he added.

Also speaking during the launch, Purity Abhulimhen, who was unveiled as the brand’s ambassador, said she is making use of her platform to promote the Mara Cruiz brand, noting that the business has generated sales through her e-commerce platform