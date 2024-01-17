How Oluchi is building a successful event planning business

In the highly competitive event planning and decor business in Nigeria, it is difficult to stand out from the crowd. But this is certainly not the case for Oluchi Okeke, chief executive officer of Luchy’s Events.

Oluchi who is also the founder of Ageless Ushers has carved a niche for her business in Nigeria’s event industry. Her entrepreneurship journey began with a youthful passion for organising events.

As a welfare leader in her church during her formative years, Oluchi undertook the responsibility of orchestrating events, ranging from intimate gatherings to large-scale programs. This early experience became not just a duty but a hobby that sculpted her organisational and creative prowess.

“As a meticulous planner, my journey has been a continuous evolution marked by diverse projects and a commitment to innovation,” she said.

Today, she stands as a contributor to groundbreaking projects and events, driven by the desire to reshape the narrative in the country’s dynamic event industry.

At the core of Oluchi’s brand offerings are event planning and coordination services, personalised experiences, theme conceptualization, event design, budget management, vendor management, and project management.

She says her ability to tailor events to align with the vision and objectives of each client sets her apart, catering to a spectrum of celebrations from corporate to individual.

Speaking on industry recognition over the years, the entrepreneur explained that her contributions to the industry include prestigious awards such as Resourceful Member of the Year 2023 from Busybee Excellence Award, and Certificate of Recognition for Excellent Leadership, among many others.

To ensure continuous personal and brand growth, Oluchi says she actively engages in masterclasses, conferences, summits, and virtual classes encompassing both event courses and business leadership.

Navigating the challenge of balancing client needs with their budget is a primary concern for Oluchi. Her approach involves continuous client sensitization on pertinent planning practices to offer sound advice and guidance.

As a solution provider, Oluchi has earned her reputation by customising each event with a unique touch that aligns with the occasion and client objectives. Serving in administrative roles and contributing solutions to streamline event processes further underscore her expertise.

Among her notable achievements are contributions to special projects, including internationally recognized conferences. Her dedication has also been recognized through the receipt of a service recognition certificate for her administrative role.

Oluchi’s approach to problem-solving involves not only identification but the provision of effective solutions.

This dedication to excellence and innovative thinking culminated in her being awarded ‘Most Resourceful Member of the Year’ in November 2023.