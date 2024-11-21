Thriving education sector is key to economic growth, says Bukola Aleriwa, founder Schooled Afrika

Bukola Aleriwa, founder of Schooled Afrika

Today, getting quality education for children is affected by a number of reasons. For Bukola Aleriwa, founder of Schooled Afrika, a personal childhood experience began the journey for her to provide access for students to meet professionals to help them in their learning needs. Bukola, an entrepreneur and educationist, grew up with the opportunity to have a lesson teacher, which helped her overcome academic struggles. Since then, she realized that other students do not have such opportunities. In this interview, she discusses the state of the education sector, unemployment, and her initiative of ensuring that students do not struggle with their academics. Daniel Obi brings excerpts:

What is your view of Nigeria’s education system vis-à-vis government funding and the quality of graduates?

Nigeria’s education system has incredible potential, given the country’s vast, young population and the desire of many Nigerians for quality education. However, there are significant challenges when it comes to government funding and the overall quality of graduates.

Government Funding: Current funding levels are far below what is required to build a competitive education system. Adequate funding is essential to improve infrastructure, enhance teaching quality, and provide resources that allow students to thrive in a modern, tech-driven economy. Unfortunately, the lack of investment leads to overcrowded classrooms, outdated materials, and underpaid teachers, which compromises the quality of learning.

Quality of Graduates: Many graduates are emerging from the education system without the skills needed to succeed in the workforce. This is partly due to curriculum gaps that don’t reflect market needs and the lack of practical training and technological integration. Additionally, many students aren’t given access to internships or real-world work experience before they graduate, which makes it harder for them to be job-ready. To elevate the quality of graduates, we must reimagine education as a practical, skill-oriented journey that emphasizes critical thinking, problem-solving, and technology.

Schools are turning out graduates who cannot get employment due to a high level of unemployment. What should Nigeria and the graduates do?

This is a multi-faceted issue that calls for action from both the government and graduates themselves:

Government Role: The Nigerian government should focus on fostering an education system that bridges the skills gap and aligns with labor market needs. Collaborations with industry leaders to develop more practical and skill-based curricula would help graduates meet the requirements of the workforce. Furthermore, policies that support job creation, such as fostering entrepreneurship and small business growth, would absorb more graduates into meaningful employment.

What Graduates Can Do: Graduates must take a proactive approach to their own development. Embracing self-learning, taking online courses, and gaining certifications can help them stay competitive in the job market. Developing practical, tech-focused skills like data analysis, digital marketing, and project management can improve employability. Additionally, graduates should leverage internships, volunteering, and freelance opportunities to build a strong portfolio that highlights their experience and adaptability.

Ultimately, a thriving education sector is key to economic growth, and if we invest adequately and equip students with skills for modern jobs, we can transform Nigeria’s workforce and economy.

What motivated you to create Schooled Afrika, and how has the journey shaped you personally and professionally?

The drive to address educational disparities inspired me to create Schooled Afrika. I struggled with academics as a child until my father hired a tutor, which completely changed my outlook on learning. Realising many students lacked access to quality tutoring due to financial or geographic barriers, I created a platform to connect learners with professional tutors, making education more accessible. The journey has deepened my empathy for both learners and educators, expanded my skills in business management, marketing, and technology, and strengthened my commitment to lifelong learning and community impact.

What made you confident there was a need for Schooled Afrika?

My personal education journey showed me the need for Schooled Afrika. Growing up in Mushin, Lagos, I experienced the challenges many students face without access to qualified teachers. Receiving tutoring not only boosted my academic performance but also ignited my love for learning. Observing trends in education, I saw how personalized learning improves student outcomes, confirmed by research from sources like the Gates Foundation. Combining my experience with this data convinced me that many students would benefit from a platform that provides access to quality mentorship and learning support.

What pivotal moments made you realise Schooled Afrika was making a significant impact?

Several moments highlighted Schooled Afrika’s impact. Student feedback showed increased academic confidence, while teachers shared how our training improved their skills and student engagement. Community workshops where parents participated also underscored the platform’s value, with parents expressing gratitude for the educational support. Tracking analytics confirmed improved student outcomes, showing that Schooled Afrika is truly driving positive change in education.

How has the platform evolved from when it started, and what milestones have stood out in terms of growth and influence?

Schooled Afrika began by addressing immediate educational gaps, initially working with a small group of tutors and students. It quickly grew, achieving key milestones: We have launched teacher training programs that have supported over 3,000 educators, improving both their skills and income while connecting over 1,000 students with tutors to provide personalized learning.

Receiving grants and awards has helped increase our visibility and helped us expand while supporting teacher income generation and helping educators achieve financial independence.

These milestones highlight our growth and our dedication to continuous improvement in education.

Can you share an example of how Schooled Afrika has directly impacted someone’s life or educational journey in a transformative way?

One inspiring story is that of Damilola, who joined in 2022 as a struggling student. With personalised tutoring, he improved his grades significantly and now excels academically. This success story shows the transformative potential of our platform, where location is no longer a barrier to learning.

Can you talk about the ways Schooled Afrika’s impact has extended beyond education?

Schooled Afrika promotes cultural awareness and community building by connecting learners from diverse backgrounds, encouraging collaboration and understanding. Community workshops bring parents and leaders together, creating a shared commitment to education and strengthening local communities. This holistic approach fosters both educational and social growth.

What role do you see the platform playing in shaping future generations?

Schooled Afrika shapes future generations by providing accessible, personalized education that fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skills. By empowering teachers and promoting cultural awareness, we help cultivate informed, engaged citizens ready to contribute positively to their communities and beyond.

How has the feedback from your community influenced your direction or changed how you approach your work at Schooled Afrika?

Community feedback has been instrumental in shaping Schooled Afrika’s direction. Input from students and educators has helped us refine tutoring methods, expand training programs, and introduce new features. This ongoing dialogue ensures we stay responsive and adaptive, continually improving our educational services.

What are some of the long-term goals you have for Schooled Afrika?

At Schooled Afrika, we are dedicated to expanding access to affordable, quality education in underserved African regions. By collaborating with schools, organisations, and governments, we aim to enhance educational opportunities for all students.

Our initiatives include developing a user-friendly e-learning platform with localized content, aligning education with market needs for better career readiness, and incorporating essential digital skills into our curriculum. We also encourage students to engage in community projects, fostering a sense of responsibility.

To empower educators, we provide training in modern teaching strategies while maintaining financial sustainability through diverse revenue streams and investor support. Through these efforts, Schooled Afrika is committed to creating a lasting impact on education across Africa.

What message do you hope to leave with those who engage with Schooled Afrika, and how do you want them to carry that impact forward?

Our message is that education empowers change. We hope students and educators feel capable of positively impacting their communities and using their knowledge to uplift others. By sharing skills, inspiring others, and solving real-world challenges, they can drive innovation and contribute to building a stronger, more self-sufficient Africa.

