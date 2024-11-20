Ministry of Education new dance steps!

It took months of deliberation before Nigeria’s 16th president assembled his ministerial team, with 48 ministers sworn into office on August 23, 2023. The cabinet was a collection of familiar faces—former political officeholders embarking on new journeys. However, what shocked many was the prolonged calm that followed until, 14 months later, a significant cabinet reshuffle occurred, resulting in the merger, abolition, and creation of ministries. Seven new ministers, including Dr Tunji Alausa, took their oaths of office on November 4, 2024.

At his inaugural press conference, Dr Alausa displayed an audacious resolve to address longstanding challenges in Nigeria’s education sector. He proposed reforms to remove age limits for university admissions, strengthen educational institutions, and promote agriculture-driven solutions to food insecurity. His vision also included maintaining the abolishment of dubious certificates issued by unlicensed institutions. While his agenda is bold, the task ahead is monumental, given the sector’s systemic deficiencies.

Education: A foundation for societal development

Education remains a critical driver of societal transformation. Yet, Nigeria lags woefully behind, allocating just 30 percent of UNESCO’s recommended budget for education. The sector is plagued by frequent industrial actions from unions like ASUU, NASU, and SSANU, a proliferation of private universities, low literacy rates, outdated curricula, poor learning infrastructure, and soaring unemployment. These issues collectively undermine the country’s ability to prepare its youth for a competitive global economy dominated by artificial intelligence, robotics, and other disruptive technologies.

Education, however, is no longer confined to classrooms. Platforms like YouTube, Udemy, and Coursera, alongside indigenous apprenticeship systems and distance learning programmes, are reshaping access to knowledge. Recruitment dynamics are also shifting, with employers prioritising skills and competencies over traditional certificates. These realities demand an innovative approach to education reform—one that bridges traditional pedagogy with modern, adaptive learning systems.

Charting a transformational agenda

If Dr Alausa is truly committed to overhauling Nigeria’s education sector, his roadmap must address these key areas:

Collaborative governance: The Ministry of Education must work closely with other ministries to create cross-sectoral solutions for food insecurity, economic development, unemployment, and brain drain. Education should serve as a linchpin in national development strategies. Institutional assessment: A comprehensive review of all learning institutions is necessary to evaluate their capacity, competence, and alignment with global standards. This includes robust assessments of administrators, teachers, and facilitators to identify gaps in proficiency. Strategic planning: Dr Alausa must develop a clear, phased plan addressing institutional deficiencies over the short, medium, and long term. This roadmap should focus on measurable outcomes, ensuring accountability and progress. Teacher compensation and welfare: Teachers should not have to wait for the afterlife to receive their rewards. A review of compensation packages, aligned with global standards, is essential to attract and retain top talent. Improved welfare will also motivate educators to deliver quality instruction. Infrastructure revamp: Learning facilities, especially in rural and underserved areas, need urgent upgrades. Addressing infrastructure gaps will help reduce the number of out-of-school children and improve the quality of education in marginalised communities. Public-private partnerships: Collaboration with the private sector can provide resources for equipping schools, offering scholarships, and training teachers. Such partnerships will increase access to quality education while reducing inequalities in educational opportunities.

The road ahead

Dr Alausa has inherited a system riddled with inefficiencies and neglect, but his willingness to tackle these challenges head-on is commendable. His success, however, will depend on his ability to deliver on promises, rally stakeholders, and implement reforms that prioritise innovation and inclusivity.

Education is not just a sector—it is the bedrock of a nation’s development. If Nigeria is to compete on the global stage, the transformation of its education system cannot be delayed. Dr Alausa’s tenure could either mark a turning point or become another missed opportunity. The choice is his—and the clock is ticking.

Oluwatosin. E. OLADETAN: ACCA, MBA, PMP, FMVA, BIDA, TRCN, NIM.

