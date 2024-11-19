Online education fundamental to bridging Nigeria’s learning gap— Abba Michael

…as Ballsbridge University holds convocation/ICM-UK induction

Abba Michael, the head of the Institute of Commercial Management United Kingdom (ICM-UK) in Nigeria sees online education as being pivotal to bridging the learning gap, especially at the tertiary institutions’ cadre of the country.

Michael disclosed this at the Ballsbridge University and ICM-UK, an online /virtual learning institute’s graduation/induction ceremony held in Lagos recently when he said online education is the way forward.

“Online learning’s flexibility gives students opportunities to learn and work. Besides, students have the opportunity to share knowledge with people from other countries while learning from the comfort of their homes.

“Moreover, online certificates are accepted internationally, as all well-recognised universities offer online programmes with the same status as their conventional learning,” he said.

Ezeogu Chukwuemeka, the convocation lecturer in his lecture said that Africa’s fundamental knowledge deficit is rooted in the continent’s affinity with chaos, which makes it impossible for anyone to plan with it.

“Owing to our affinity for chaos, a large percentage of the overt order we see in our system organisation as a continent is more a result of chaos than it is of intention or design,” he said.

Chukwuemeka who spoke on the theme; “Chaos, Drive and the Future of a Dark Continent”, said Africa tends to thrive amid chaos, which is abnormal.

“Because of our affinity for chaos and the utter unpredictability that follows, nobody plans with Africa! With chaos, we are not masters of our fate but slaves to randomness,” he said.

He explained that contrary to popular opinion, the biggest deficit that plagues the continent is not a leadership deficit; rather it is a knowledge deficit.

“It takes a fundamental deficit in knowledge to allow for collusion with your exploiters in their endeavour to exploit you,” he noted.

He cited a report by the Nigerian government that recorded an inflow of N5trillion from its customs as a case in hand, stating that the record surpasses anything the government has generated in the past.

This, he said is coming at a time when imports are at an all-time low, exports are almost non-existent, except for some agro-exports and commodities like solid minerals, also at a time when the currency is at its worst performance.

“All the economic indicators should be pointing towards a decline in the income generated from customs and excise duties, and this leads us to question the anomaly,” he noted.

Chukwuemeka urged Africans to embrace education to navigate the consequences of affinity to chaos.

“The future of this continent is hinged upon getting a critical mass of its people to place a different kind of premium on knowledge; to treat knowledge not as a transactional tool but as a creative force,” he said.

Idahosa Charles, the chancellor of Ballsbridge University System Worldwide, represented by Mensah Jean-Hermann, the registrar of IAEC-Togo, said the university believes in the transformative power of education, hence, the quest to empower individuals to make meaningful contributions to society.

“As I look upon this gathering, I see the embodiment of hope and promise. You have all demonstrated not just academic excellence but also the courage to overcome challenges.

“You have learned not only from textbooks but from each other, building friendships and networks that will last a lifetime,” he said.

Adair Ford, the CEO of ICM-UK, encouraged the students to embrace service, especially service to their communities and society by making positive impacts through the knowledge and skills acquired.

“As you embark on this journey, I want you to understand that it’s not merely about acquiring certificates. It’s about a commitment to service, service to your communities, and society as a whole,” he noted.

Moses Oluwalade, the chairman of the convocation and induction ceremony urged the graduating students to embrace continuous learning to remain relevant in life.

“You will agree with me that we’re in a constant evolution of knowledge, therefore, continuous learning and re-learning should be uppermost in your quest to achieve success,” he said.

Oluwalade emphasised the need for graduates to have bigger pictures in life consistently.

“The end of any successful journey is the beginning of another, never forget the bigger picture ahead of you which is the reason behind the knowledge you have acquired.

“As you step out of this great citadel of learning, I admonish you to take the bull by the horns and show the whole world that you have arrived to solve all kinds of problems being the fulcrum of coming here, break records, re-set records with your giant strides and collectively build the society of our enviable dreams,” he said.

Chinedu Joy, a Nursing and Midwifery graduate, said her major constraints during the course were network challenges and cost data.

