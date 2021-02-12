‘Tech adoption has improved work-life, lottery business in Nigeria’

MyHourLottery recently launched its products at an event in Lagos. The brand rolled out testing for its web platform consisting of various packages and games. Olakunbi-Black Tioluwalogo, senior consultant, brand & marketing, MyHourLottery, speaks with Ifeoma Okeke on how the adoption of technology has improved work-life and the lottery business in Nigeria.

What could you tell us about the brand MyHourLottery?

Our company has been designed with a strong focus on creating the best product experience, flawless customer service, maximum entertainment vis-a-vis guarantee of wins. With MyhHourLottery, everybody is a winner. Our existence is built with our customers’ needs at the core.

MyHourLottery is not just your regular lottery company. We’re on a mission to build a world-class lottery business that will empower the common man by favourably competing with leading brands in the global lottery industry.

Also, with the advent of mobile technology and the internet, the lottery and gaming industry has undergone tremendous changes as technology provides a secure, user-friendly and flexible option for lottery companies to accelerate their offering to customers. The online Gambling & Betting Market is expected to reach USD 100 billion by 2026.

Our company was birthed with a strong focus on creating the best products, flawless customer service and maximum entertainment.

In what ways has the coronavirus changed the work-life balance?

Well, the pandemic has changed the way we work generally in the world as remote work has accelerated more than ever and digital workers have more software tools at their disposal to deliver work and increase their productivity level. Also, from the business side, this has been beneficial to our brand as technology adoption has helped us enhance efficiency and improve productivity.

Although the swift transition has also dug up conversations around mental health and balanced work-life, but then, that’s where I believe we come in as a brand because our goal is to create some balance by providing a form of entertainment for our users to distract them from the problems of life as well as give them a chance to win cash prizes and exclusive prices that can make life way better for them.

How has the adoption of technology improved the lottery industry?

As I stated earlier, the advent of internet-enabled computing devices has shown that it can improve the lottery industry as the industry is growing and ever-evolving.

Also, you can’t dispute the fact that technology has also helped in accelerating this growth as technological development and improved internet access has also helped the industry. Regardless, the cost is a limitation and we are hoping that in the nearest future data becomes free or at most extremely affordable for the everyday man.

Would you say MyHourLottery is disrupting conventional lottery industry?

It’s great seeing how lottery companies, especially MyHourLottery, are attempting to disrupt the conventional lottery industry as there are lots of opportunities to explore with our customer-centric designed products and packages. Watch out for us! We are coming with something big.