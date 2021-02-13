Valentine’s day in Lagos: Make memories at Nok by Alara

How do you plan an unforgettable Valentine’s day in Lagos? Don’t worry, we’ll help you answer that.

Valentine’s Day is named after a Saint who was a Roman Catholic priest who resided in Rome in the Third Century, over the years; the stories have evolved into the legend we know today.

With Valentine’s Day comes the intense pressure to show up the right way and give that special person (or family) an unforgettable experience. There is one undeniable fact, that Lagos is full of romantic locations that have the ability to give unforgettable memories. Despite the abundance of choices Lagos presents, it is still very possible to be quite indecisive when planning for a day like this.

The romantic locations in Lagos are so vast that you can have an entire itinerary for that day and visit different places or just prepare extensively for one place. Setting aside the fast-paced Lagos we are all used to, there are a lot of spots that will surely put you in the Valentine’s Day Mood. So, how does one aim to have an awesome Val’s Day in Lagos? Some people will tell you that they do not care for a day like this, but with the infectious aura Lagos has; your romantic side will be sure to be stirred up one way or another.

There are many ways you can choose to spend this unique day of love in Lagos; no pressure, whether it’s at a beach resort, a restaurant, a nature park or a boat cruise; even a staycation is not farfetched. Recreational activities abound.

One of the unique places that would surely make you a romantic (if you are not already) is Nok by Alara; a contemporary pan African restaurant located at 12A Akin Olugbade Street.

This restaurant is known to surround guests with its undeniable African aura that pairs perfectly with the elegance it exudes. It is open Tuesdays through Sundays. Also offers dine in, take away and delivery options. It is sure to leave you salivating for more.

It is no regular restaurant; it also has pieces of African art to add to its Pan-African design aesthetic. Its menu is in-depth as it provides a host of continental meals as well as local African dishes. Nok by Alara reminds us that Africa is beautiful and can be presented in the most creative and amazing way. It reminds us that the beauty of Africa cannot be put in a box and can be enjoyed just as much, perhaps even more than the typical restaurants that we have grown accustomed to. It takes you on a delicious trip back to your roots and also gives foreigners an unforgettable experience as well.

If you want a dining experience different from the norm; Nok by Alara has got you covered; not only do you get to enjoy a meal worthwhile with the person(s) you love, you get to make unforgettable memories.

So we ask again, how do you plan an unforgettable Valentine’s day in Lagos?