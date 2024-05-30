Ebere Njoku, director general, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC)

Ebere Njoku is passionate about propelling strategic growth and empowering individuals and organisations to achieve transformative success. She is a highly accomplished and results-driven executive director with an exceptional track record in strategic leadership, healthcare, commerce, business development, and organisational growth.

With over 25 years of industry experience as a doctor of optometry, she has consistently delivered impressive revenue growth and cultivated high-value partnerships that have left a profound impact on a global scale.

As a forward-thinking leader, she excels in spearheading multiple initiatives and programmes, consistently driving engagement and delivering exceptional outcomes. Her expertise lies in strategic planning, business development, and market research, enabling her to identify lucrative opportunities and implement effective strategies to seize them. Leveraging her entrepreneurial mindset and advanced optometry knowledge, she has successfully mentored and coached executives, guiding them towards realising their full potential and optimising their financial goals.

An acclaimed speaker and published author, Ebere is deeply committed to sharing insights and empowering individuals and organisations through impactful speeches and her extensive portfolio of seven books. Notably, her work ‘Energy Strategy for Success (ESS)’ has earned recognition for its transformative principles and strategies.

In her role as the executive director of Wholesome Inspirations, she cultivated and sustained meaningful relationships with high-net-worth individuals and executives, resulting in an outstanding 70% increase in programme sales and revenue. Through the Wholesome Growth Academy, she has curated and overseen a diverse array of coaching programmes and online courses, fostering knowledge-sharing and personal development among participants. Furthermore, she conducted training and group coaching sessions for organisations and individuals, curbing the trend of mass relocation and resignation by implementing effective talent attraction and retention strategies. Ebere also engaged women within the SAF space through the Rapid Advancement Program (RAP), driving their rapid career progression, leadership, and financial development.

As medical doctor at Eyecraft clinic, Njoku transformed the clinic into a leading provider of comprehensive eye care services through strategic leadership and a patient-centered approach. Also, she recruited, mentored, and cultivated a team of top-performing optometrists, resulting in a highly skilled and cohesive workforce. In addition, she initiated strategic partnerships with renowned organisations, and providing free eye care services to over 200 under-served individuals in local communities.

Ebere’s expertise extends to community outreach, relationship building, and client advisory, reflecting her commitment to a well-rounded approach to organisational success. If you are seeking a strategic and visionary leader who can drive impactful growth, nurture innovation, and empower individuals and organisations to achieve transformative success, Ebere is ready to help.