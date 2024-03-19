Future of interior design is bright, but it needs nurturing of young talent – LMD’s founder

In a landscape bustling with creativity and vision, FEMI FALAYE, founder of La Maison Douillet (LMD), has carved a niche that transcends the conventional boundaries of interior design. As the founder of Nigeria’s fastest-growing interior design firm, Falaye has not only reshaped spaces but also redefined what it means to inhabit them. In this interview with JOSEPHINE OKOJIE, he speaks on the country’s interior design landscape and how his organisation is leveraging tech and innovation to redefine the landscape.

LMD has been a game-changer in Nigeria’s interior design scene. What inspired the business and what is the vision?

The vision was always clear—to create spaces that aren’t just aesthetically pleasing but are reflections of the people who live and work in them. It was about bringing a level of personalization and thoughtfulness to design that I felt was missing. We wanted to make great design accessible, not just a luxury for a select few.

Your approach to design is often described as innovative. Can you share more about what makes the approach unique?

At LMD, our approach is deeply collaborative. We dive into the stories, the dreams, and the lifestyles of our clients. It’s not just about what’s trendy; it’s about creating environments that resonate on a personal level. This means being innovative not just in our designs but in our problem-solving, ensuring that each space is as functional as it is beautiful.

Sustainability and technology are significant trends in design. How does your organisation incorporate these into projects?

We’re very conscious of the impact our designs have on the environment and the well-being of our clients. Sustainability for us means selecting materials thoughtfully, optimizing natural light, and designing spaces that endure in style and quality. Technology plays a role in making spaces smarter and more adaptable to our clients’ evolving needs.

The interior design industry is increasingly competitive, how is LMD sustaining its accelerating growth and success?

The key, I believe, is authenticity. Our clients trust us to bring their visions to life because they see the passion and sincerity in our work. We don’t just follow the formula; we’re constantly learning, adapting, and pushing the envelope. That, coupled with our commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, has been instrumental in our growth.

Your organisation is known for its mentorship and development of young talent. Why is this important and how can it help address youth unemployment?

The future of interior design in Nigeria is bright, but it needs nurturing. By mentoring young talent, we’re investing in the future of our industry. It’s about passing on knowledge, yes, but also about inspiring creativity and innovation in the next generation. They are the ones who will continue to push boundaries and shape the industry.

Finally, what’s next for LMD and for you as a leader in the landscape?

For LMD, the goal is to continue to innovate and expand our reach, not just in Nigeria but across Africa. We want to be at the forefront of design, setting standards and inspiring change. Personally, I hope to continue to be an advocate for good design, to elevate the conversation around interior design, and to contribute to a world where everyone appreciates the power of a well-designed space.

As we concluded our conversation, it was evident that Falaye’s passion for design is matched only by his commitment to making a difference—one space at a time. Under his leadership, LMD is not just designing interiors; it’s crafting the backdrop for life’s most memorable moments, setting the stage for a future where design is an integral part of every narrative.