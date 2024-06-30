REGIC rebrands to REX Insurance Limited, reaffirms commitment to customers, employees

The Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC) has rebranded to REX Insurance Limited, with commissioning of a new corporate head office in Victoria Island Lagos.

The company said the rebranding was to enable it embrace innovation, enhancing service delivery, and striving for excellence in its operations.

Ike Chioke, chairman board of directors, speaking at the official opening of its corporate head office in Victoria Island, said the rationale behind the latest transformation was not just about a new building or a new look, but reaffirming the company’s commitment to its customers, employees, and the environment.

Chioke said: “It is about embracing innovation, enhancing service delivery, and striving for excellence in everything we do.”

According to him, “The decision to move to this state-of-the-art head office was driven by our vision to create a workspace that not only meets the needs of our employees but also symbolises our forward-thinking ethos. This new facility is more than just a building; it represents a new era for our company, one where we are better equipped to serve our customers, foster collaboration, and drive innovation. It is a space designed to inspire creativity, enhance productivity, and support our mission to deliver exceptional service.”

“Staff well-being is paramount to the organization as we believe our employees are our primary stakeholders. To enhance their health and wellness, we have installed a state of the art-of-the art gym facility for our use.

“To foster a family-friendly work atmosphere that prioritizes the needs of working parents, we have also set up a creche for our nursing mothers.”

On customer service and improved customer experience, Chioke said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This new head office embodies our unwavering dedication to providing the highest level of customer service. With advanced technologies and improved facilities, we are poised to enhance the customer experience significantly. Every element of this building has been designed with our customers in mind, ensuring that we can respond more swiftly, efficiently, and effectively to their needs.”

While reaffirming the company’s commitment to timely claims payment, he said: “One of the cornerstones of our brand promise is our commitment to paying claims on time. We understand that our customers rely on us during some of the most challenging times in their lives, and we take this responsibility very seriously. Our new head office is equipped with cutting-edge systems and processes that streamline our operations, allowing us to process and pay claims more promptly than ever before. This commitment to timely service is a testament to our dedication to reliability and trustworthiness.”

On embracing digitalisation, he posited that in today’s rapidly-evolving digital landscape, staying ahead requires continuous adaptation and innovation.

“Our new head office is a testament to our commitment to digitalisation. We have integrated the latest technologies to enhance our operational efficiency, improve communication, and deliver superior customer experiences,” he said.

Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, managing director/CEO, in her speech spoke on the injection of additional capital into the company by two entities – Blue Orchard through its Insuresilience Fund and Africinvest through its Financial Inclusion Vehicle (Five).

“… as we unveil our new brand identity, we believe that this brand is a true representation of who we are and what we stand for, a digital, customer-focused company, with great simplified products, a commitment to developing climate-based Agric insurance products, develop simple inclusive products to serve the growing retail market and a customer excellence culture that serves our Corporate customers and Brokers.

“It embodies our core values, our dedication to quality, and our commitment to our clients. It is a beacon of our promise to continue delivering exceptional value and service to our customers and great returns to our shareholders,” Nwachukwu said.