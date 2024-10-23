African insurance women seek greater role in sector growth

Margaret Nkechi Moore

Women insurers in Africa have commenced a move that will strengthen their role and relevance in the Continental’s risk management sector.

According to them, the women gender have not attained the level they should in the industry due to challenges peculiar with them including cultural, religious and family responsibilities.

The women under the umbrella of the Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA) said as women ‘we want to be respected and accorded the right place in the industry’.

AIWA born out of a profound desire to create a platform that amplifies the voices of women across the insurance industry says it is committed to promoting gender diversity, equal representation, and equal opportunities for women in the industry.

AIWA is open to all professional Insurance Ladies Associations and insurance ladies in countries with no association in Africa and is committed to driving positive change, fostering leadership, and promoting inclusive growth at a time when gender equality is a topical issue following the Millenium Development Goals (MDGs).

On her upcoming Inaugural Conference in Lagos Nigeria themed: “The Future of Insurance: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities between November 2nd to 6th, the women will look at issues such as the role of innovation and technology, Cyber and Credit risk protection, the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and gender diversity.

“This conference is not just about celebrating women in insurance, it is about shaping the future of insurance in Africa, says Margaret Nkechi Moore, president of AIWA.

She said the partnerships formed the forum will help define the strategies for making insurance more accessible, innovative, and inclusive across the continent.

