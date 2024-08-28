Women insurers seek greater role in African market

Insurance women in Africa are pushing for stronger role and place in the continent’s risk management market, where their contributions would contribute to the growth of the larger economy.

According to them, they are poised to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities within the insurance industry, with a special focus on the pivotal role of women in shaping its future.

The women under the platform, The Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA) say it has fixed its first-ever International Conference for Women in Insurance, set to take place from November 2nd to November 6th, 2024, at the Lagos Continental Hotel to kick start the discuss that will redefine its role in the industry.

Read also: Cornerstone Insurance pushes retail products at Alaba International Market

Margaret Nkechi Moore, the president of the Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA), expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming conference, stating, “This conference marks a pivotal moment for the insurance industry in Africa.

“It’s an opportunity to address the challenges and opportunities we face in the insurance industry, especially in the context of gender diversity and leadership.”

Moore said, “I am confident that the insights and solutions shared during this event will pave the way for a more resilient and innovative industry, driven by the unique perspectives and strengths of women leaders.”

Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), also highlighted the significance of the event, saying, “The AIWA conference is not just a gathering; it’s a movement towards a more inclusive and forward-thinking insurance sector.

“Our goal is to foster discussions that will inspire actionable strategies, and I am honored to be part of an event that is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry.”

The collaborative spirit we bring to this conference will undoubtedly resonate throughout Africa and beyond, Nwachukwu said.