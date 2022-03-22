NCRIB at 60 reaffirms commitment to deeper penetration, professionalism

Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has flagged off activities to mark its 60th anniversary, reaffirming commitment professionalism and deeper penetration of insurance.

The body that started out as Nigerian Corporation of Insurance Brokers (NCIB) in1962 as an indispensable adjunct of the insurance marketing chain has risen to the position of prominence with over 500 members spread across the nooks and crannies of the country.

Rotimi Edu, president NCRIB during a media briefing to unveil the anniversary programme said one of the greatest desires of all well-meaning operators in the industry is how to further deepen insurance in the country. In this regard, the council is already ingeniously creating avenues through strategic engagements with notable governmental and non-governmental institutions to deepen the industry in the country, Edu said.

“We would continue to support the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and other arms of the industry to achieve this purpose. In doing this, our Council is not averse to any initiative to drive awareness through technology, just as we would continue to advise our members to embrace shared services schemes in order to present a cohesive and formidable front for the overall benefit of the industry and our economy.”

“As we are aware, the image of the insurance broker is still being smeared by some members who are not brokers by training and certification, but masquerade as one. Our Council is not folding its arms to watch these charlatans who flagrantly disobey the law, mandating them to be registered with the NCRIB before licensing by NAICOM to practice.”

Read also: Safety experts want compulsory insurance on buildings in Lagos

He said the council in a little while would be coming out with the Professional Seal of Practice to be used by all registered insurance brokers as obtainable in similar professions such as Law, Auditing, Architecture, etc.

“These seals would be affixed to all stationery and printed materials of our members as a distinctive emblem of professional service and excellence and making our documents admissible as evidence in the Courts of Law.”

Other measures Edu noted include harmonization of the list of NCRIB members with NAICOM list, stating that with this renewed commitment, there would no longer be a hiding place for unethical players.

Part of activities to mark the anniversary, Edu noted include playing up the brand of the Council as a leading professional body in Nigeria. To serve as an avenue to foster relationship between the Council and its strategic stakeholders in the course of the various commemorative events that would mark the event, professional exchange of ideas and enhancement of knowledge as well as expand the intellectual base of members during the talk-shops and seminars that would mark the event.

Others are institutions of awards in schools, as part of our plans to invest back into the public and institutionalize Insurance Broking Awards, particularly in schools offering Insurance as a course across the country.

Others are insurance walk, insurance open day for selected secondary schools, corporate social responsibility, and sporting competition.