Leadway offers vast media assets to support youth-owned businesses

Leadway, Nigeria’s foremost financial services provider, has announced that it will be offering its vast media and advertising assets across the country for youth-led enterprises to promote their brands in achieving business growth in the face of the global economic slowdown in post-pandemic headwinds.

The initiative tagged “Media Dash”, aligns with Leadway’s corporate ethos of providing opportunities and supporting Nigeria’s huge young population. It would involve all its paid and owned-media assets such as social media real-estate, radio spots, newspaper columns, and out-of-home platforms such as static, electronic, and digital boards.

The free media exposure across all its mainstream media and advertising platforms is scheduled to run for a period of four weeks to commemorate the 2022 International Youth Day, themed “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages”.

Speaking on the initiative, Olusakin Labeodan, group chief marketing officer, Leadway Holdings stated that this project strongly aligns with the strategic leaning towards the Nigerian youth.

He reiterated that the initiative is the boldest statement of how much the brand is willing to cede to help promote the youth, whose enterprises need a brand push to achieve economic advancement in these trying economic times.

“A report on the State of Entrepreneurship in Nigeria by the Fate Institute shows that 67 percent of entrepreneurs are youth between 18 – 35 years old, who have become the backbone of our economy. For us, these insights mirror a vibrant populace with massive potential and passion operating in a clime ranked 131st out of 189 countries on the ease of doing business index. The least we can do is to give a bit of ourselves to show that we care and are passionate about their growth.

“Indeed, it has become imperative for leading organisations and individuals to be that enabler of business survival and support these businesses as they strive to navigate the hurdles of running a business in this challenging economic reality underpinned by rising inflation and energy poverty.”

“Understanding this reality, we elected to provide youth-led businesses with a strategic push by offering our owned-media assets for publicity and brand exposure, much needed at these times. “We are optimistic that this intervention will inspire better business and transactional outcomes for our young entrepreneurs.”, he added.

Before this intervention, Leadway has recently been deliberate in strategic partnerships and sponsorships of youth-led initiatives across several sectors, such as sports, creativity, and businesses.