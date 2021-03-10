FBNInsurance introduces SmartHealth International Plan

The innovative driven insurance company, FBNInsurance Limited, recently held its second Brokers’ Forum to introduce its newly launched health insurance product, SmartHealth International, to its Brokers.

The Forum, which was aimed at introducing the product to the Brokers, was well attended by over 30 top ranking Brokers as well as Executive members of FBNInsurance and the healthcare solution provider, Collinson, that partnered the insurer to develop the product.

Val Ojumah, managing director/CEO of FBNInsurance speaking at the event stated that the company, had over the years, given thought to bridging the gap in the nation’s health sector due to the inherent high cost and limited access to medical facilities by the average Nigerian. In his words: “To this end, we decided to partner an outstanding healthcare provider, Collinson, with over 30 years’ experience, to develop a flexible health insurance solution that provides an end-to-end high-quality service both in Nigeria and internationally.”

SmartHealth International, according to Mr. Ojumah, is a market specific and NAICOM approved healthcare product, designed to complement local healthcare cover by providing cover for employees and their families with affordable international healthcare. Mr. Ojumah disclosed that SmartHealth International covers critical illnesses that are untreatable in Nigeria. He urged the Brokers to promote the product as it would help address the lapses in the health sector of the nation.

Commenting on the health insurance product, the Brokers applauded the insurer and its partner for the initiative and pledged to promote SmartHealth International as they are ready to do more for a reputable brand such as FBNInsurance Limited.

Ojumah appreciated the Brokers for their unwavering support over the years and promised that the company would continue to give steady attention to the Brokers as it does not take their relationship with the insurer for granted.

FBNInsurance is a member of Sanlam Group, a leading diversified pan-African financial services group with businesses across 42 countries globally.