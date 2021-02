As part of its corporate responsibility and sustainability initiative, the foremost insurance company, FBNInsurance Limited, recently donated various items to Homes and Hospice in Lagos and Port Harcourt. The company visited children at the Heritage Homes Orphanage (Lagos) and Rhema Orphanage Home (Port Harcourt). Items such as food, beverages, toiletries, clothes as well as cash…

