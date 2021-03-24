AIICO Insurance poised for market dominance sets new Vision and Mission

AIICO Insurance Plc., a leading insurer in Nigeria, has asserted its determination for industry leadership and market dominance through a customer-centric and value-driven approach to business. This corporate aspiration has led to the redefinition of the Company’s vision and mission statements.

Now, the New Vision Statement according to the company is to be the dominant insurer in Sub-Saharan Africa, built on a deep understanding of customer needs and world-class digital experience, while the New Mission Statement is to create the most compelling customer experience by offering best-fit products to drive wholesome peace of mind through a dynamic, highly motivated workforce and innovative technology.

Babatunde Fajemirokun, managing director/CEO said “At the core of this strategic move is our customer. We are reengineering our operations to drive a whole new experience, leveraging an in-depth understanding of their needs through various life stages. We will anticipate their needs and exceed their expectations. As we embed customer experience within the culture of the Company, we will strengthen our ability to listen and engage customers across our spectrum of touch points.”

He stated further, “We will adopt digital everywhere in our quest for providing a unique customer experience and differentiation. We will provide a fast, responsive, and frictionless experience for consumers and employees as they switch between channels in their journey to fulfilment. Wherever our customer finds us, be it online, or by walking into any of our branches, they are sure to meet a recognizable and consistent service delivery. Our omni-channel strategy will make this possible and would ensure this level of service sticks. We will infuse technology within our operations to drive automation and end-to-end simplicity.”

The Company has proven to be stable and reliable through the years amid different seasons of volatility, uncertainties and complexities by consistently delivering on its promise to its customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. The future looks even brighter as the Company is looking to establish and maintain market dominance and brand recognition, not just in Nigeria but in Sub-Saharan Africa.

AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a record of accomplishment of serving our clients that dates back over 50 years. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.