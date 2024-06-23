Reckitt Nigeria reaffirms commitment to driving hygiene initiatives in Nigeria

…Hosts stakeholders’ dinner

Reckitt, a global leader in health, hygiene, and nutrition, has restated its commitment to driving hygiene initiatives in Nigeria.

Reckitt’s Global Chief Executive Officer, Kris Licht reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria, emphasising the significance of its social impact programmes.

“Access to clean water, hygiene products, and healthcare should be a human right, not a privilege, and that’s what we are working on,” Licht stated.

The company stated this at a dinner organised for stakeholders, tagged ‘Social Impact Stakeholders Dinner’ in Lagos recently.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, partners, and stakeholders to celebrate Reckitt’s social impact initiatives and discuss future collaborations to build healthier communities.

Distinguished guests included Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter, Chairman of Reckitt Nigeria Ltd, Olu Falomo; President and Founder of The Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised Reckitt’s initiatives, saying: “Reckitt exemplifies the Nigerian spirit and the unwavering determination of businesses here. They go beyond producing excellent products; they’ve become a driving force for change. Reckitt educates us on the importance of hygiene and empowers us to create a cleaner environment. They aim to reach 10 million school children by 2035, and we are willing to support their mission to reach more school children before that time. Thank you, Reckitt, for your impactful contributions. We look forward to your continued success for many years to come.”

Responding to the governor’s remarks regarding a collaboration with the Lagos State government, Kris Licht said: “We appreciate that you’re here celebrating all the great work of our social impact programme.”

The Stakeholders Dinner showcased Reckitt’s flagship social impact initiatives, including the Clean Naija campaign and the Hygiene Quest.

The Clean Naija initiative aims to improve hygiene standards across Nigeria through education and community engagement. Similarly, the Hygiene Quest has made remarkable progress in reaching school children with essential hygiene education, aiming to educate 10 million children by 2035. These programs are instrumental in promoting good hygiene practices and preventing diseases.

Additionally, Reckitt’s efforts in supporting the Lagos State government’s mission to end open defecation were highlighted through the Harpic End Open Defecation initiative.