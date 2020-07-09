Oyo govt supports UCH with ambulance to combat COVID-19

To aid its fight against the ravaging virus, Oyo State of Government has supported the University College Hospital (UCH) with a state-of-the-art ambulance

The ambulance loaned to the hospital was presented on behalf of the Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde, by the Permanent Secretary Oyo State Ministry of Health, Adebisi Ayoola,a medical doctor.

This was contained in a release personally issued by Toye Akinrinola, UCH Public Relations Officer(PRO) and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Ayoola who stressed that the ambulance was on loan to the hospital to enhance the curtailment of the pandemic, added that there was the need for a stronger relationship between the Oyo State Government and the UCH in ensuring adequate and prompt health care delivery to the citizens of Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Victor Akinmoladun, a medical doctor who received the ambulance on behalf of the management of the hospital, lauded the state government for the initiative.

Akinmoladun stated that the hospital would be more poised to handle the management chain of COVID-19 patients in line with recommended guidelines.

He assured the State Government that the UCH was always ready to cooperate in providing good health to Nigerians.