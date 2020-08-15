Oyo Specialist Hospitals set to rival UCH in training, healthcare delivery

Efforts are in top gear by Oyo State government towards making its specialist hospitals like Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Yemetu, Ring-Road Specialist Hospital and Jericho Specialist Hospital in Ibadan stand side by side with the University College Hospital (UCH) in the areas of training and healthcare delivery.

The Chairman, Oyo State Hospitals Management Board, Gbola Adetunji disclosed this, saying that the vision of the board was to elevate specialist hospitals in the State to the standard of University Teaching Hospitals through the provision of necessary medical equipment and trained personnel.

Adetunji said this during the inspection of facilities at Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Yemetu and Ring Road Specialist Hospital in Ibadan on Friday, saying the motive behind the proposed elevation of the health facilities was to enable each facility stand on its own and become training centre for medical specialists and other professionals in the health sector.

“Health workers are vanguards of the government and it has become imperative for them to cue into the ongoing reform process of the governor which will encourage the government to further extend its gesture to the health sector and practitioners.

“The board will adopt both formal and informal inspection of health facilities to continually access the state of the equipment as well as the performance of personnel for optimum performance, the vision of Governor Seyi Makinde is to take the health sector to an enviable height through policies and execution of laudable projects.

“His health reform agenda is based on the renovation of infrastructures, equipping health facilities to world-class standard and promoting public-private partnership in critical health care services to further provide quality health care services which will be accessible and affordable to the people of the State, we are poised to make these public health facilities ride side by side with the respected UCH in providing training and quality healthcare services.”

He admonished health workers in the State to shun truancy, diversion of patients, and lateness as anyone found culpable of these and other vices would not go unpunished.

In their separate remarks, the Chief Consultant, Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Akintunde Ayinde, medical doctor, and his Ring-Road Specialist Hospital’s Counterpart, Oladimeji Olawale, medical doctor commended the government on the recent deployment of key personnel to the facilities.

While enumerating the benefits the hospital stood to derive from the inspection carried out by the team, Akintunde noted that a committee would be set up to monitor activities of staffers of the hospital for improved health care service delivery.

On the entourage of the board Chairman for the inspection, was the Permanent Secretary, Hospitals Management Board, Olusoji Adeyanju, Director Medical Services, Olufemi Adesanya, both medical doctors among other personnel of the board and facilities inspected include the Intensive care unit, radiology department, laboratory, theatre, high dependency unit and others.