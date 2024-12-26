NIMR spends N218m on electricity in five months, seeks sustainable solutions

L-R: NIMR DG, Prof. Oladapo Obafunwa, Guest lecturer, Prof. Fidelis Njokanma and Director of Research, Prof. Rosemary Audu at the second day of the NIMR Annual Retreat 2024.

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has voiced concerns over its escalating electricity bills, which increased by approximately N218 million between August and December 2024.

The institute has emphasised the pressing need to adopt alternative energy solutions to maintain its operational efficiency and sustainability.

The substantial electricity expenses were disclosed during NIMR’s annual end-of-year retreat, held in Yaba, Lagos. The retreat served as an opportunity to assess the institute’s performance, pinpoint areas needing improvement, and chart a course for future success while fostering stronger workplace relationships.

Speaking at the event, Oladapo Obafunwa, Director-General of NIMR, noted that the retreat aimed to encourage collaboration across the institute’s various departments, ranging from research teams to administrative staff. This, he said, was essential to improving NIMR’s overall efficiency and achieving its goals.

Obafunwa expressed concerns over the financial strain caused by the institute’s monthly electricity tariffs, which have become a significant burden.

He highlighted NIMR’s ongoing challenges with the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), detailing efforts made by the institute to address its power-related difficulties.

The rising cost of electricity underscores the need for NIMR to invest in alternative energy sources to reduce its reliance on the national grid. Sustainable power solutions, such as solar or hybrid systems, could help the institute cut costs while ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, vital for its research activities.

“We have been in discussions with the electricity distribution company to ensure accurate metering and reduce unnecessary consumption. Over the past three months, we have shut down certain residential areas during work hours, yet the savings have been minimal,” he said.

The DG further outlined plans to reduce operational expenses by exploring alternative power sources. He revealed that discussions are underway with international partners and the Ministry of Health to secure funding for solar power systems and inverters, which could significantly lower energy costs.

Reflecting on the healthcare sector’s progress in 2024, Obafunwa acknowledged strides made in improving access to medical services, particularly through initiatives like the National Health Insurance Agency.

However, he emphasised the urgent need for increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and a larger workforce to meet the country’s growing demands.

The DG also raised concerns about the Nigerian health sector’s dependence on foreign funding, cautioning that such reliance often comes with conditions that shape research priorities.

He stressed the importance of securing local funding and establishing independent strategies to ensure that research aligns with national health needs.

“Yes, foreign donors contribute significantly, but we must focus on solutions relevant to our unique environment, especially in areas like drug efficacy and public health interventions,” he said.

Fidelis Njokanma, a guest speaker and Professor of Pediatrics at Lagos State University College of Medicine, delivered a lecture on the interplay of workplace pressures, burnout, and the critical state of Nigeria’s health sector.

Njokama said that the retreat’s theme shifted away from technical research discussions to emphasise human relationships and mutual support among staff.

