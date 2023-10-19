Syndicate Bio, NIMR partnership target genomic studies, drug discovery

Syndicate Bio, a biotechnology firm driving genomics and precision medicine initiatives has announced the signing of a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) to advance genomic research and accelerate drug discovery in Nigeria.

This partnership focusing on both infectious and non-infectious diseases aims to enhance understanding of prevalent illnesses and foster targeted drug development in Africa’s most populous nation.

Abasi Ene-Obong, founder and CEO of Syndicate Bio, said the partnership will enable the company to shift from stealth to actionable impact, empowering inclusive advancements in African genomics.”

“This partnership not only validates Syndicate Bio’s strategy of forming ethical and transformative alliances but also lays the groundwork for a future where precision medicine is accessible to everyone, everywhere,” he said in an official statement.

NIMR, established by an Act of Parliament in 1977, has spearheaded many studies and secured different levels of local and international grants, establishing it as a bedrock of medical research in Nigeria.

NIMR’s pivotal role extends to developing viable structures for disseminating research findings and providing an enabling environment for health research and training in cooperation with federal and state ministries, universities, as well as national and international partners, such as Syndicate Bio.

In a significant move that endorses ethical and national interest, NIMR will provide robust ethical oversight through its internal ethics body and the National Health Research Ethics Committee [NHREC] in managing the data and samples generated by the research projects.

Babatunde Lawal Salako, director general and CEO of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research described the partnership with the newly launched Syndicate Bio as a testament to what can be achieved when public research institutions and private innovation collaborate.

NIMR hopes to bring its rich, robust experience in genomics and infrastructure to bear on the successful implementation of this much-needed collaborative effort.”

“Together, we will harness the genetic diversity prevalent in Nigeria, and translate them into pioneering healthcare solutions tailored for both the local populace and the global community,” he said.

Using genomic technologies, these partnerships will drive change in the local healthcare landscape through precision medicine while simultaneously generating invaluable datasets crucial for advancing drug discovery and development efforts. In line with its commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation, the statement said.

However, Syndicate Bio will leverage NIMR’s infectious and non-infectious disease capabilities, which include state-of-the-art laboratories and patient clinics, both at NIMR’s premises and across their partner networks.

Seeking to go beyond research, Syndicate Bio and NIMR are actively taking steps to bolster Africa’s scientific future. With this partnership, both organisations will launch targeted capacity-building initiatives focused on nurturing emerging scientists in Nigeria in order to equip them with advanced skills in genomics and molecular science. In doing so, the partnership is priming the next generation of scientists for success in a globally competitive field.

“Our strategic alliance with NIMR not only sets a new bar for public-private collaboration in drug discovery, it also serves as an urgent summons to invest in Nigeria’s next generation of scientists. Together with NIMR, we will establish a training program for young scientists in Nigeria, aimed at providing theoretical and practical knowledge of molecular biology, genetics, and genomic techniques, thereby equipping them to drive Africa’s scientific narrative,” Ene-Obong said.