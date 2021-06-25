Health workers urge National Assembly to discard Medical Emergency Agency Bill 2021

Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has urged the National Assembly to completely jettison the National Medical Emergency Agency bill 2021 as the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) has invoked the National Health-Act 2014.

JOHESU described the bill as a gross violation of sections 42 A and B of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which prohibits discrimination to citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the basis of gender, religion, social, cultural and professional affiliations.

The group also stressed the need for the National Assembly to stop considering the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act Amendment Bill 2020 in respect to rules of proceedings at both the Senate and House of Representatives which forbids both arms of the National Assembly from considering bills which have items that are before Courts of law for adjudication.

The group, in a statement singed and made available to BusinessDay Sunday, by the Chairman, JOHESU, Joy Bio Josiah, accused Ibrahim Oloriegbe of introducing what it described as some abnormalities into the MDCN Act amendment bill 2020.

JOHESU in the statement claimed that Oloriegbe in alliance with his Nigeria Medical; Association (NMA) had against the norm in international best practices inserted into the MDCN Amendment bill clauses, which according to the group include; powers to make regulations for the operation Clinical Laboratory practice contrary to the provisions of the MLSN Act 2003; Section 40 (1)b and (2)b which confers the title of Doctor and Apothecary on only medical practitioners and dentists in Nigeria.

The release reads: “Dr. Oloriegbe did everything humanly possible to supplant and suppress the rights of stakeholders in health and beyond at Public Hearing through glaring unconstitutional acts especially through disenfranchising representatives of Associations and Unions.

“Oloriegbe introduced alien standards to public hearings by insisting individuals could not take positions contrary to the 1999 Constitution.

“Despite repeated assurances in high places, the Senate at its proceedings of Tuesday June 8, 2021 has gone ahead to approve some of the aberration prescribed by Dr. Oloriegbe including; approbation to MDCN to regulate and control Clinical Laboratory practice despite the proviso in existing MLSCN Act 2003.”

The group recalled that the healthcare sector in some of the most strategic institutions like NNPC and NPA were headed by seasoned Pharmacists.

“On record is also the fact that the health services in the Nigeria Police worked best when a Pharmacist AIG was CEO of the Police Health Service Department.

“We have reached a stage where we call on the Clerk of the National Assembly to formally stop further proceedings of the MDCN Act amendment Bill because there are pending court actions in the Court of Appeal on who actually has powers to regulate and control Clinical Laboratory practice in Nigeria,” Josiah said.

According to the Chairman, “The JOHESU/AHPA also respectfully informs the Speaker of the House of Representatives to shun concurrence and harmonisation of the MDCN Amendment Act bill between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“While the glaring absurdities and aberration of the MDCN bill continues, Dr. Oloriegbe has yet again sponsored a deadlier National Emergency Medical Services Agency (Establishment) Bill 2021 (SB. 717).”

According to JOHESU chairman, the existing Pharmacy Act and National Drug Policy gives a specific approbation in law to pharmacists to procure, handle, store, distribute, sell, dispense, market, counsel, import, export and manufacture drugs and poisons in Nigeria.

Josiah pointed out that a country that continues to lament public sector wage increase from N890billion in 2009 to over N6trillion in 2021 should not be contemplating unnecessary bureaucracies which this type of agency symbolises.

“Apart from its many unconstitutional violation and waste of scarce government resources through duplication of government interventionist measures, the NASS should not approve a most deficient bill of this nature,” the statement added.