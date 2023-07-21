Group urges government, stakeholders to invest in health sector

As the cost of medical treatment continues to increase, a non-governmental organisation working on HIV/AIDs, tuberculosis, malaria said that government at all levels and stakeholders should find a way of reducing the cost of treatment, especially for the vulnerable population at the communities.

The State Coordinator of HIV/AIDs, Tuberculosis, Malaria (ATM) and Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN), John Ihua-Madueyi, made the call during a media roundtable in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He explained that the meeting was called to discuss how the media can assist them to put their issues on the front burner.

He maintained that the group has achieved a lot in the area of provision of medical doctors and nurses at community health centres across some selected local governments in Rivers State. The Coordinator said that they have resolved issues on security challenges within some communities hindering access to health facilities.

“We are partnering with you the media so that you can take our challenges to both government and stakeholders,” he said.

Ihua-Madueyi said part of the objectives of the meeting was to sensitise stakeholders on how to assist and improve their community health centres for maximum benefits of the poor people, noting that high cost of treatment, inadequate staffing, inadequate equipment and regular stockouts of commodities are part of their predicaments.

“We urge government officials and policymakers to prioritise and increase funding for Primary Health Centres (PHC),” he said.

Explaining further, the State Coordinator said that adequate financial support was crucial for these health centres to deliver quality healthcare services, including malaria prevention and treatment.

The State Coordinator of HIV/AIDs in Rivers State, Francis Naaziga, represented by Chimezie Alubi said they are part of coordinating the treatment of HIV/AIDs in the state as they render healthcare services to communities, while working with Community-Base Organisations (CBOs) and non-governmental organisations to address the issue of disease control.

In his speech, representatives of communities, Jeremiah Igbiks of Igbikisukala-ama community in Port Harcourt said that the network has helped in making sure medical doctors and nurses are available at various health centres due to their intervention.

Mina Ogbanga, who represented the CBOs, said the project was timely and strategic, addithat government should give them the enabling environment to do the work, stressing that both councilors and chairmen of local government concils should be part of the process, while calling on the rich in society to support the health facilities in their communities to boost the system.