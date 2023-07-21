Fertility issues need more awareness in Nigeria – Ajayi

The Medical Director and Chief Executive of Clearview Fertility, Lagos, Kunle Ajayi has said that fertility issues affect a significant portion of the population and that many couples in Nigeria struggle with infertility, yet there is often a lack of open discussion about their condition, leading to feelings of isolation, stigma and suffering in silence.

Ajayi said this at the marking of the 6th year anniversary of service in Nigeria in the healthcare space by Clearview Fertility, Lagos on Tuesday, July 19. According to the fertility expert, raising awareness about fertility issues in Nigeria is essential.

“Fertility problems can have significant physical, emotional, and social impacts on individuals and couples. Addressing this issue can improve the overall well-being and quality of life for those affected,” he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) report that about 1 in 6 globally experience infertility, showing the urgent need to increase access to affordable, high-quality fertility care for those in need. However, male infertility is responsible for 20–30 percent of infertility cases, while 20–35 percent are due to female infertility, and 25–40 percent are due to combined.

Ajayi also said that there are lots of men and women living with infertility that cannot talk about it. we know infertility is for both couples. So, men and women contribute equally and a lot of them are suffering in silence because they do not know who to speak to, they do not want to be called barren or infertile.

He said, “Infertility is a big issue; it takes a lot of premium with expectations but only a few come to say they have fertility issues.

“Some couple comes in several years after marriage and have never had a single fertility test. Most of them do have scans and get treated for infection without a proper diagnosis.

In submission, according to him, there are basic diagnoses needed for proper fertility treatment. however,, more awareness is critical because infertility should not be shameful, as it is not an absolute diagnosis.

“Even if you are infertile today does not mean you cannot be fertile tomorrow, however, there are other ways to assist couples seeking conception.”

Fatai Tijani, a consultant Obstetrician/gynaecologist and fertility specialist with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in his speech as the guest speaker said fertility treatments are not cheap and most patients pay out-of-pocket.

According to Tijani, “We have more secondary fertility in Nigeria, where some couples already have underlined health issues like ovarian sepsis, sexually transmitted diseases, and fibroids among others. Both males and females contribute 30-40 percent cause of the challenge.

“In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is one of the method options to assisting conception. However, investigations are very key in fertility treatment both in the male and female because this will help the expert channel a proper solution in the treatment recommendation.”

Speaking on the hospital’s efforts on treatments, Olajide Wilson, consultant embryologist said over the years of establishment the fertility clinic has been providing cutting-edge medical solutions in a prompt and cost-effective manner.

“With technology innovations focused on fertility solutions including treating infertility, fibroids removal via laparoscopic myomectomy, and all other factors that lead to infertility to conception IVF treatments, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), IUI and delivery robust ante-natal program are accessible.

“We have the technology expertise and 85 percent of consumables for fertility treatment are imported which are dollar dependent,” said Wilson.