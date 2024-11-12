Enhancing well-being of healthcare workers: A national priority – Kehinde Ikuyinminu

Nigeria boasts of tremendous talents in all industries and the healthcare industry is a very crucial one. The country has well-trained medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and surgeons but are not well supported as much as they provide care for their patients.

In the heart of Nigeria’s healthcare system lies an invaluable asset: the healthcare workers, who tirelessly serve our nation. Despite their critical role, these professionals face daunting challenges that threaten their well-being and, by extension, the quality of healthcare delivery.

Addressing these challenges is not only a moral obligation but also essential for sustaining a robust healthcare system capable of meeting the needs of all Nigerians.

Understanding the problem

The demands on healthcare workers in Nigeria are immense. According to a 2022 report by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the country has a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:4,000, far below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended ratio of 1:600.

Overcrowded hospitals, a shortage of essential supplies, and a high patient-to-staff ratio contribute to overwhelming workloads, overcrowded hospitals, and a shortage of essential supplies.

Also, a 2023 survey by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) found that 88 percent of respondents reported experiencing burnout, with 65 percent indicating they had considered leaving the profession within the last year due to overwhelming stress.

Many healthcare workers are stretched, often working long hours under immense pressure. The physical and emotional toll

of these conditions is significant, leading to stress, burnout, and a deteriorating quality of life.

Mental health support, crucial for those who work in such environments, is often inadequate. The lack of counseling services, peer support, and stress management programs leaves many healthcare workers to cope alone. In a profession where the well-being of the caregiver is paramount, this gap is alarming and unsustainable.

Moving forward: Strategies for improvement

To improve the well-being of healthcare workers, a multi-faceted approach is required. First, addressing the issue of workload is critical. This can be achieved by hiring additional staff members, optimising work schedules, and leveraging technology to reduce administrative burdens.

Ensuring that healthcare facilities are adequately staffed and that resources are equitably distributed will help mitigate the pressures that currently overwhelm many healthcare workers. Investment in mental health support is also crucial.

A study published in the Nigerian Journal of Psychiatry in 2022 revealed that 72 percent of healthcare workers surveyed had never received any form of mental health support from their employers.

Establishing accessible mental health services within healthcare facilities, offering regular stress management workshops, and fostering a culture of peer support can significantly enhance the emotional resilience of healthcare workers. Improving the physical work environment is another key area of focus.

WHO report of 2023 on healthcare infrastructure in Africa highlighted that 60 percent of Nigerian healthcare facilities need urgent upgrades. Many healthcare facilities in Nigeria have inadequate infrastructure and a lack of essential medical supplies.

Addressing these deficiencies by investing in facility upgrades and ensuring a steady supply of necessary materials will create a safer and more comfortable working environment for healthcare professionals.

In addition, enhancing opportunities for professional development and career growth is essential for maintaining a motivated and skilled workforce.

Continuous education programs, scholarships for advanced studies, and clear career progression paths can help retain talent and encourage the professional growth of healthcare workers.

Compensation and incentives must also be revisited. Healthcare workers deserve fair wages and timely payments for their services.

In addition, introducing performance-based incentives or bonuses could provide much-needed motivation and recognition for their hard work. Work-life balance is another critical component of well-being.

Implementing flexible working hours, offering paid leave, and promoting policies that support the balance between professional responsibilities and personal life can go a long way in reducing burnout and improving job satisfaction.

Kehinde Samuel Ikuyinminu, a professional in Human Resources, talent management, and strategic operations stated that the well-being of healthcare workers provides the foundation for a resilient healthcare system.

“We must prioritise the workers’ physical, mental, and emotional well-being. This means investing in continuous professional development, creating supportive work environments, and ensuring fair compensation. With this, we can empower our healthcare workers to provide the highest quality of care to our people and communities.”

Ikuyinminu holds a Master of Science degree in Human Resources ManagementHR Management & Development from the University of Denver and is presently studying for a Master’s degree in Master of Business Administration – from Willamette University.

Role of policy and institutional support

Improving the well-being of healthcare workers requires strong policy and institutional support. Advocacy for policy reforms that address work conditions, compensation, and occupational safety is essential. Moreover, ensuring that all healthcare institutions comply with health and safety regulations will protect workers from unnecessary risks.

Collaboration between government, the private sector, and international organisations is vital to funding and supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of healthcare workers. This collective effort will ensure that resources are allocated efficiently and that the impact of interventions is maximised.

Monitoring progress and adapting strategies

Continuous monitoring and evaluation are necessary to ensure that efforts to improve the well-being of healthcare workers are effective.

Regular surveys and assessments should be conducted to track progress, and feedback mechanisms should be established to address emerging challenges promptly. Strategies must be adaptable, evolving to meet the changing

needs of healthcare workers over time.

