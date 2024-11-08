Plastic surgeon calls for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s healthcare financing

Dr. Ayobami Aranmolate, Medical Director and Plastic Surgeon at Grandville Medical Group has called for significant reforms in Nigeria’s healthcare financing.

He highlighted the ongoing underinvestment in the sector, arguing that urgent changes are needed to provide access to quality healthcare across the country.

“Healthcare financing in Nigeria is at an abysmal level,” Aranmolate said. “There is very little attention paid to it, which limits both access to quality care and the growth potential of healthcare facilities.”

Nigeria’s healthcare system currently relies heavily on government funding, Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), and out-of-pocket expenses from citizens. This approach, Aranmolate argues, is not sustainable and is insufficient to meet the growing demand for healthcare services. He pointed out that many developed countries, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, have implemented more diversified financing models, like the NHS and Medicare, to balance healthcare costs. These models, however, are not without their challenges, highlighting the universal need for robust healthcare financing.

Aranmolate also discussed the lack of private investment in Nigeria’s healthcare sector, citing slow returns as a major obstacle. He stressed that the government and the private sector must collaborate to improve the situation. “If we really want a change in Nigeria’s healthcare system, both the government and private sector need to be willing to invest,” he said.

One of the major challenges in Nigeria’s healthcare system is the high cost burden on citizens, many of whom are forced to pay for healthcare services out-of-pocket. Aranmolate explained that when healthcare systems create value, it is essential to have willing buyers, whether citizens, organisations, or the private sector, who can afford to access the services. However, the high costs of care often make healthcare inaccessible for many Nigerians.

To address these issues, Aranmolate suggested introducing tailored financial schemes for healthcare. He recommended that the government, public sector, and financial institutions collaborate to support the sector by offering special interest rates and financing options. This would allow healthcare organisations to grow and improve their services, ultimately benefiting the citizens who rely on them.

While Aranmolate acknowledged the positive impact of investments in sectors such as fintech and IT, he stressed that the healthcare sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its impact on public health should not be overlooked. “The healthcare sector’s contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its impact on public health cannot be overlooked,” he said.

His comments come amid ongoing calls from Nigerian healthcare professionals for increased funding and a more sustainable and inclusive healthcare financing model. With millions of Nigerians lacking access to affordable and quality healthcare, there is an urgent need for a system that can meet the demands of the population.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

