Dentists call for collaboration to deepen oral health awareness in Nigeria

Dental practitioners have called for collaboration from all stakeholders to deepen oral health awareness campaigns in Nigeria.

According to the practitioners, many Nigerians only visit a dentist to wash their teeth, without the understanding that their smile affects everything they do.

“It’s our job as dental practitioners to be out there and increase the awareness on what we do,” Amy Shumbusho, CEO/clinical director, Smile360, said during the 2024 Project Smile initiative in Lagos.

She also called on other practitioners in both the private and public sector to adopt the initiative and deepen its impact. “As a society, we can work together and make a greater impact.”

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, Shumbusho said that every individual deserves a smile no matter their status in the society. “We are here to change the lives and change the smiles of young adults who are not able to smile due to the flaw of their dentition.

“If not Smile a lot of these patients wouldn’t have done anything. Because a lot of these treatments cost money,” Shumbusho said.

Manu Sharma, head, clinical service, Smile360, said about 9 patients benefited from the Project Smile in Lagos. “Some of them are in Abuja. We are planning something so they can visit Abuja and at least have their consultation.”

Amaka Umolu, dental specialist, said there is a need to deepen education about the benefits of oral health. “It’s about prioritising and we are there to help people prioritise and let them know how to prioritise.”

She said that people need to understand that health is wealth, and that orah health is more about increasing the confidence of the patients.

Sophia Enoch, content creator and one of the beneficiaries, said she would try to explore and be greater at what she does. “Being here today means that my life is going to change for the good. I’m going to be able to do a lot and achieve things that I’ve not been able to achieve for quite a while now.”

She disclosed further that the treatment is going to affect her career and personality positively. “I believe a smile is not just for yourself. It’s for other people as well,” Enoch said.

