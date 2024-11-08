Eno inaugurates model primary health centre

Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has inaugurated a model Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Oboyo Ikot Ita, in Nsit Ibom Government Area if the State

He noted that the establishment of Nsit Ibom PHC is in fulfilment of the promise he made upon the assumption of office, to have a primary healthcare centre, and/or Model Primary School in all the lLGAs of the State.

In addition to those already commissioned, Eno said seven more will be ready for commissioning before the end of 2024.

The Governor also assured that 2025 will be a year of projects, given the painstaking, in-depth analysis and shift in the approach to the 2025 budget, adding that for Nsit Ibom people, the Nung Udoe- Afaha Nsit, Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium Road are well captured in the budget and will be constructed accordingly.

He assured the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly that their constituency projects would be flagged off soonest, but maintained that the projects must be in line with the “ARISE Agenda”.

Governor Eno, who has been focused on his development blueprint- the ARISE Agenda, said that his government was passionate about the welfare of rural dwellers, and has made consistent efforts to improve their welfare, through road construction, model primary healthcare centres, model primary schools, and interventions such as the free food voucher initiative.

He emphasized that the choice of projects in rural areas is decided by the people, constructed for the benefit of the people and must be protected by the people against vandalism or misuse.

Augustine Umoh, state commissioner for Health, commended the Governor for the quality of the facility, which he said was of international standard, and assured that it will be judiciously utilised.

He urged the people to register with the Health Insurance Scheme to fully benefit from the facility.

Otobong Aaron, chairman, of Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, appreciated the Governor for making a difference in Nsit Ibom and assured him of continuous support from the people of the area.

Martin’s Akpan, chairman of, the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, applauded the Governor for his high premium on primary healthcare, noting that it was a basic need for all.

He noted that it was the first time in the history of the community to have a sitting governor visit to commission a project, and stated that this expression of love will never be forgotten by the people.

Paul Isang, a political leader in Nsit Ibom, recalled the ordeal encountered, by people of the area, especially pregnant women, who had to go to Etinan Local Government Area to access medical care.

He said that the primary healthcare centre was dear to them and assured them that they would ensure its optimal utilisation.

The Governor later made a brief stopover at St. Lious Primary School Mbiokporo 1, for the constituency briefing and empowerment of about 1450 persons, by Eric Akpan, a member representing the area in the State House of Assembly.

He commended the legislator for his good representation and for touching the lives of his people positively.

