DSCHC, PharmAccess call for public-private partnership to improve healthcare in Delta

The Delta State Contributory Healthcare Commission (DSCHC) has partnered with PharmAcess Foundation on Thursday, to launch the Delta State Access to Finance (A2F) impact evaluation report in Abuja.

In a bid to revitalize non-functional primary healthcare centres and create more access points for communities three years ago, PharmAccess Foundation, and DSCHC implemented (A2F).

Njide Ndili, country director of PharmAccess Foundation in her welcome address, spoke on the importance of the Access to Finance Program and the strides it has made in just three years.

She lauded the Delta State government for its innovative leadership.

“The dissemination was to share the best practices and lessons learnt in the years of operation so that other state governments can replicate the program to improve access, especially for indigent communities,” she said in a statement.

Also, Patrick Ukah, secretary to the state government, representing the executive governor of Delta state spoke on his administration’s commitment to the health sector in the state.

He further expressed his optimism that the initiative will do much more for rural communities than the government can do alone.

He said, “The success of the Access to Finance program is a testimonial of the importance of public-private partnerships in healthcare financing mechanisms.

“We are appreciative of the support of PharmAccess Foundation and the government of the Netherlands towards the success of the program.”

According to Ukah, the DSCH Program, which commenced on 1 January 2017, currently has over 1.2 million enrollees and 20 percent population coverage—the highest in Nigeria.

Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, chairman of the senate committee on health, spoke on the importance of human resources in rural areas.

He explained that one of the challenges the health sector is facing is the lack of human resources in rural communities.

“Even when the government provides good health facilities in some remote rural communities, many health workers don’t want to go to such communities,” Oloriegbe said.

He further congratulated PharmAccess and the Delta State government for finding a solution to this, urging others to learn from the initiative.

Michel Deelen, the consul-general of the kingdom of the Netherlands, Lagos while delivering his goodwill message said the Netherlands is honoured to be associated with this event and the presentation of the Delta State Access to Finance impact evaluation.

“It is a project that has shown to us, both in Nigeria and across borders, that if you sit together with different willing stakeholders, you can achieve great results,” he said.

In addition, Ben Nkechika, director general and chief executive officer, DSCHC in his presentation put the spotlight on the present impact of the program, the challenges faced, and the possible solutions to combat them.

Also, the efficacy of the Access to Finance Program was attested during a discussion session at the event by some of its providers, regulators, and patients.

The event hosted several dignitaries and speakers, including Ifeanyi Okowa, executive governor of Delta state and Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, chairman of the senate committee on health; Joseph Ekumankama, minister of State for health; Mohammed Nasir Sambo, director general of the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA) and Michel Deelen, consul-general, Embassy of Netherlands, Lagos.