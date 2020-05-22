Don’t neglect other health challenges for COVID-19, Group advises Government

The Family Health Initiative, Ogun (FAHIO), a Non-Governmental Advocacy Working Group has asked government at all levels not to put all clinical and medical efforts on the Coronavirus pandemic alone at the detriment of other health challenges facing the country, saying all the health conditions and challenges must be systematically tackled for healthy living among Nigerians.

This statement was issued in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital against the backdrop of rising cases of Lassa fever, Dengue, and other health issues affecting wellbeing of many Nigerians, just as devastating effects posed by Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the entire globe is still very relevant and demanding, adding focus shouldn’t be shifted on any health issues for the others.

Speaking in Abeokuta recently on general health issues, Kemi Balogun, Chairperson, Family Health Initiative, Ogun (FAHIO) said investment and implementation of other health programs, especially Reproductive Health and Family Planning (FP) shouldn’t be allowed to suffer setbacks since it is based on the wellbeing of the people and reduction in the maternal mortality and morbidity rate.

Balogun, who tasked government at all levels to gear up for years ahead in terms of reasonable funding and investment in sound healthcare delivery, pointed out that Dapo Abiodun-led Administration in Ogun state, should consolidate on the gains made in increasing the Contraceptive Prevalence Rate through prompt release of fund, provision of essential resources in accessing quality family planning services .

‘’In the process of winning war against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal and State Governments should not desist from investment in Family Planning Programs as a healthy family makes a healthy nation.

“However, the Government of Prince Dapo Abiodun administration should remain focus in the implementation of various FP work plans for year 2020”, she said.

She however commended the efforts of the State Government, frontline health workers and support of organisations as well as the public and individuals in combating the virus.

Balogun implored every family to adhere to the precautionary measures of regular hand washing, use of alcoholic- based sanitizer and face mask, adding that maintenance of social distancing among others, would prevent community spread and transmission of the virus.