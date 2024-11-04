Delayed cancer treatment could spike mortality rates by 125% – Report

Delayed treatment, not just late screening, could raise Nigeria’s cancer mortality rates by 125 percent to 190,000 by 2050, with women to bear the brunt, report from the International Agency for Research on Cancer shows.

The incidence of cancer in Nigeria is expected to grow from 130,000 in 2022 to 300,000 by 2050 as breast, cervical, and colorectum cancers constitute the top most frequent cancers in women.

Experts worried that the disease has become a key factor influencing women’s life expectancy say women’s participation in leadership needs to improve significantly to close the gaps in health outcomes.

Abubakar Bello, former president of the African Organisation for Training and Research in Cancer, said that while developed countries are predicted to reduce cancer incidence to 30 percent by 2030, lower and middle-income countries such as Nigeria are likely to hover around 70 percent. He said this is due to the lack of institutionalised screening services and funding for early treatment.

Over 80 percent of Nigerians pay for medical care out-of-pocket, even though the government has made it mandatory for every Nigerian to get a health insurance policy.

“If we make concerted efforts, by providing facilities to do screening, institutionalising national screening policies, providing centres for treatment, and training capable hands to manage those centres, we should be able to reduce out of that 70 percent. But if we don’t do that, then I’m afraid that yes, we are going to be really within that 70 percent. Because we are within that 70 percent as of today,” Bello said speaking at the first annual conference of Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN).

The lack of women’s representation can spread socioeconomic disparities that contribute to higher cancer rates among women, according to a report from the World Health Organisation.

The WIHCN aims to foster opportunities, mentorship, and educational initiatives to enhance women’s knowledge and skills in healthcare, ultimately shaping health outcomes.

Modupe Elebute-Odunsin, founder of WIHCN said the goal of the network is to increase women’s participation in senior leadership positions in the healthcare industry, addressing these disparities effectively.

Citing statistics that show that having more women in leadership roles leads to improved performance and outcomes, as seen in the financial industry, said women must strive for personal development and be empowered to actively seek leadership opportunities.

“By supporting and encouraging women to pursue leadership roles, we can create a more diverse and innovative healthcare sector. In the financial industry, you have more women on the board and the finance of these organisations have improved,” Elebute-Odunsin said.

Tomi Coker, commissioner for health in Ogun State, said women often face barriers and biases that can easily undermine their progress.

She also explained that women may not always receive support from other women, particularly when it comes to sponsorship and mentorship.

Coker urged women to prioritise continuous learning and development, even after achieving leadership positions. This includes pursuing advanced degrees and certifications and should be ready to seize opportunities when they arise.

Nnenna Osuji, chief executive at North Middlesex University Hospital, NHS Trust and consultant Hematologist urged women to embrace self-awareness and authenticity as they work towards their goals.

“Don’t worry about where you are now. I have seen so many adults who choose later in life to start specialising and they go further because they want it more,” Osuji said.

By 2050, a staggering 35 million new cancer cases are expected in the world, mainly fueled by aging and alcohol consumption.

This marks a 77 percent increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022, according to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The rapidly growing global cancer burden is attributed to both population ageing and growth, as well as changes to people’s exposure to risk factors, several of which are associated with socioeconomic development.

Tobacco, alcohol and obesity are key factors behind the increasing incidence of cancer, with air pollution still a key driver of environmental risk factors, WHO says.

In terms of the absolute burden, high development index countries are expected to experience the greatest absolute increase in incidence, with an additional 4.8 million new cases predicted in 2050 compared with 2022 estimates.

Yet the proportional increase in incidence is most striking in low development index countries (142 percent increase) and in medium development index countries (99 percent). Likewise, cancer mortality in these countries is projected to almost double in 2050.

