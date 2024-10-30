Nigerian firm chosen to construct cancer treatment facility for South African hospital

A Nigerian company, Interkel Limited, has been chosen by Veritas Medical Solutions to construct a pre-engineered radiation-shielded treatment facility for the Johannesburg Oncology Group at Wits Gordon Medical Centre, a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Veritas, a Pennsylvania-based world leader in the design, production and installation of hospital equipment, commissioned Interkel to construct and install the facility as a state-of-the-art cancer treatment centre.

As at today, the project, which will be housing a True Beam Linear Accelerator Treatment room at the Wits Gordon Medical Centre, has reached 90 percent completion stage.

For their antecedent in good performance, Veritas has contracted with Interkel (trading as Interbim in the US) for the construction of a larger hospital facility in Brentwood, Tennessee in the United States, now at 70 percent completion.

Interkel and Veritas are not new to each other having shared experiences in other jurisdictions including Nigeria. During the formal opening of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre (MRCC), a specialist hospital, and the unveiling of the first Truebeam Linear Accelerator in West Africa in 2021, Interkel sent a warm congratulatory message to Veritas.

“By the Grace of God, the hospital will bring hope and salvation to many patients. We are proud to have been your main contractor in the facility and wish you every blessing and success in future,” the management of Interkel Group was quoted to have said.

MRCC was established to provide world class one-stop services for the comprehensive treatment of cancer and other specialist conditions utilizing the latest technology in a warm and comfortable environment.

Veritas Medical Solutions is a global provider of radiation shielding solutions. It was selected to work with the MRCC in Lagos, Nigeria to create a state-of-the-art cancer treatment center, housing a Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator as well as High Dose Rate Brachytherapy Suite.

The authorities of the company reasoned that, given the challenges of cancer, which is a world-wide pandemic, Veritas needed to partner with a local construction group to provide construction expertise for the project.

That was how the relationship with Interkel Group was established. “Utilizing our VeriShield, ultra-high density modules as well as our #WorldClass SmartDoor systems, Veritas and Interkel teamed up to provide the client and, more importantly, the patients of the Lagos region, an exceptional, healing environment,” Robert Farrell, Chairman and CEO – Veritas Medical Solutions, LLC, noted.

Veritas’ Modular VeriShield and SmartDoor Entry Systems offer tremendous benefits. Farrell explained that their Shielding Solutions reduce construction timelines, allow for reuse and repurposing, ensure stringent quality control, save significant valuable space, and come with 100 percent shielding guarantee.

Not quite long ago, Veritas Medical Solutions hosted Obiora Agbim, the Chief Operations Officer of Interkel Group Africa, and, according to Farrell, it was a pleasure to have Obiora visit their Headquarters and to meet him in person after only knowing him and his team virtually.

“We enjoyed excellent conversation, a tour of our facilities and the further development of a flourishing relationship,” Farrell enthused , adding, “thank you for your visit Obiora and we hope to partner with you and your team again.”

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

