Palton Morgan appoints Interkel for construction of Clarence Gate by Grenadines Homes

Palton Morgan – a parent brand of Grenadines Homes has signed a contract with Interkel Nigeria Limited for the construction of Clarence Gate – one of the most Luxurious Apartments at Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Nidal Turjman, the Group Chief Operating Officer/Executive Director, Palton Morgan Holdings, said that the company’s vision is to be a preferred real estate development brand in Africa and beyond.

“With quality at the core of its operations, we are fully aligned to develop first-class projects that would meet the market’s expectations and unleash the country’s economic potential,” Turjman said.

“Clarence Gate offers an exclusive and serene residence that defines luxurious living. It is an extraordinary project that delivers the exclusivity expected for a project at this level. To bring this magnificent property to life, we carefully selected reputed and qualified firm in the construction industry while having a project management consultant on board, making our objective to exceed our customers’ expectations,” Turjman added.

Olise Barnabas, the Director, Group Strategy & Business Development, Interkel Nigeria Limited, expressed his delight at the opportunity to work with Palton Morgan for the first time on the Clarence Gate project and also commended the group for their professionalism:

“I am excited to work with Palton Morgan. They are very professional and organized in the way they work. They are also precise, and at Interkel, we cherish professionalism, which is why we decided to work with them.”

“Their selection process was unusually seamless and transparent. We didn’t have to know anybody here; it was purely based on what they had accessed. There was no interference at all,” Barnabas added.

The Managing Director, APD Project Management, Andy Jibunoh, who manages some projects for Palton Morgan cited some qualities that make working with Palton Morgan and contractors seamless.

“Palton Morgan is very particular about whom they work with, and their selection process is impressive and transparent, especially when you see the criteria they use. The standards are very high if you look at all their projects; from the soil test to the ploughing, they always go for the best. I love the teamwork here. What makes projects succeed is how the teams work together, and here we have a great working relationship,” he concluded.

Palton Morgan – a parent real estate brand of Grenadines Homes and Oceanna, is running at the forefront to build top-quality projects that will set a standard in the real estate sector in Africa.