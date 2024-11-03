Foundation leads breast cancer awareness across Imo state

The Ike Odoeme Foundation (TIOF) has launched a series of initiatives throughout Imo State to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for those affected by breast cancer, engaging with local health authorities, educating students, and reaching out to community members.

The foundation’s activities began with a meeting between its representatives and the Commissioner for Health in Imo State. The discussion centred on the urgent need for improved awareness and preventive measures regarding breast cancer. The Commissioner voiced strong support for the foundation’s initiatives and stressed the significance of collaboration in promoting health education and early detection.

The foundation then visited Girls Secondary School in Ikenegbu, Owerri. Here, team members engaged students in discussions about breast cancer, highlighting the importance of awareness, prevention, and early detection. To support the students further, the foundation donated school supplies, demonstrating its commitment to education and community well-being.

Following the school visit, TIOF reached out to breast cancer patients in local healthcare facilities. The team provided comfort and support to those undergoing treatment. This initiative serves to remind patients that they are not alone in their battle against cancer and that support is available.

The foundation hosted a cancer awareness talk at Corpus Christi Parish in Ihitte-Uboma on a Sunday. Health officials shared vital information about breast cancer, its risk factors, and the importance of regular screenings. Attendees were encouraged to disseminate the information within their communities, highlighting the collective responsibility to fight this disease.

To conclude the awareness campaign, TIOF conducted a breast cancer awareness session at the Imo State Police Command. This session aimed to educate female officers and staff about prevention and early detection methods. Emphasising their vital role, the foundation encouraged the officers to promote health awareness within their networks.

Through these initiatives, The Ike Odoeme Foundation aims to equip individuals and communities with knowledge about breast cancer while fostering a supportive environment for those affected. The foundation firmly believes that, through collective efforts, no one should face breast cancer alone.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

