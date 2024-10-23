Physical well-being habits that prevent breast cancer

Breast cancer is a life-threatening disease affecting millions worldwide, claiming thousands of lives annually. While genetic predisposition and family history play a huge role, lifestyle choices significantly impact breast cancer risk.

Coincidentally, it’s breast cancer awareness and our physical well-being discussion month, hence sharing information on the two great habits that can drastically help you prevent this disease. However, before further discussion, let’s debunk some myths and confirm some truths about the disease.

Prolonged wearing of underwired bras causes breast cancer is a myth; however, obesity and physical inactivity increase its risk. Shockingly, men can get breast cancer, and the density of breasts increases the risk, but early detection improves survival rates. It is essential to know that breast cancer is not contagious, and neither do antiperspirants nor deodorants cause it. Although your family history does not guarantee getting breast cancer, specific genetic mutations and radiation exposure increase the risks. Therefore, regular exercise and charting certain activities in your routine can prevent the development of cancerous tissues, so let’s delve into the importance of these habits in reducing its risk.

Research has consistently shown that regular physical activity reduces breast cancer risk due to one of its many benefits, like regulating hormones. Daily exercise helps balance oestrogen and insulin levels, which are hormones linked to breast cancer, while reducing swellings as physical activity decreases chronic inflammation, known as a carcinogen. Also, regular physical activities like exercise boost and strengthen the immune system, enabling your body to fight cancer cells while maintaining a healthy weight. These regular activities aid in maintaining a healthy weight, which reduces breast cancer risk.

Consistency with a degree of intensity is key in using physical activities in breast cancer prevention. For example, a weekly engagement of an hour of aerobics like running or swimming or two hours of brisk walking or cycling will impact your health phenomenally. However, incorporating strength and high-intensity interval training sessions a few times a week to build muscles will tremendously help eliminate body fat that fuels cancer growth from oestrogen production. These intense exercises also have significant impacts on obesity linked to insulin resistance, which increases its risk.

The second exciting habit for this week is having a routine chart. A daily routine chart is a visual tool that organises and schedules tasks, activities, and habits into a structured daily plan. It’s a chart or table that outlines the time of day in hours or blocks against activities performed during those times, such as working, exercising, having meals, sleeping, reading, socialising, researching, etc. Some may call it time mapping, but as I’ve often inferred, mapping is not enough; turning the chart into an actual routine is the goal, and here is why. Aside from boosted productivity, enhanced time management, improved organisation, and increased accountability, this habit helps you incorporate all other habits that help optimise physical wellbeing. It makes you more intentional about your sleep, diet, exercise, and work with a great sense of achievement with drastically reduced stress and anxiety.

There are different types of daily routine charts, such as paper, which are often written or printable templates, digital, and tailored ones. Whichever one you choose to use, be sure to tailor it to suit your needs with realistic timeframes. For example, if you know you can’t put in two hours of rigorous training once a week at the gym, you can make your exercise a daily affair in the comfort of your home. It’s best to start comfortably and be encouraged to build up genuine interests rather than to start on a high note, which may not be sustainable.

Aside from the most common daily routines, there should also be weekly, monthly, quarterly, bi-annually, and yearly routines. Certain health checks fall into some of these categories. As much as you may want to check your weight daily, especially if you have the scale in the bathroom, it’s advisable to do so weekly, choosing a particular time and day of the week to be consistent with. Do likewise for monthly breast self-examination because the conditions of the breast do not stay the same all through the month. Hence, it’s essential to have a specific day of the month to self-examine for accuracy or reliability.

Other breast cancer prevention strategies to include in your routine are annual screening for early detection, one-off genetic testing if there is a family history, a healthy lifestyle that combines regular exercise, healthy weight management, balanced diets like taking more plant-based whole foods to promote healthy bacteria in the body, good sleep hygiene practices for organs and general body reset, and stress management.

Based on the short myth and truth information shared, which came to you as a surprise? Which habit are you seriously considering forming right away? Would you need help creating new good habits and dropping bad ones?

