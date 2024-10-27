Coronation promotes breast cancer awareness through initiative

L-R: Abiodun Akangbe, Chief Financial Officer, Coronation Group Limited; Ngozi Akinyele, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Coronation Group Limited; Nomnso Anyichie, Chief Risk Officer, Coronation Group Limited; Wole Onasanya, Chief Executive Officer, Coronation Group Limited; Dr Iyanuoluwa Oni, Health Specialist, Axa Mansard; Chidinma Asuni, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Coronation Group Limited; Pai Gamde, Chief Talent Officer, Coronation Group Limited at the recently held Coronation WIN Breast Cancer Awareness Day

In its strategic commitment to women’s health and empowerment, the Coronation Women Initiative Network (Coronation WIN) successfully hosted a Wellness Fair and Breast Cancer Awareness campaign across its business locations in Nigeria.

The event provided free health checks for all employees and vital breast cancer screenings for female employees, aligning with the global observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This initiative reflects Coronation Group’s alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5, which champions gender equality and women’s empowerment.

A highlight of the event was a hybrid session led by AXA Mansard titled “Understanding Breast Cancer: Prevention and Early Detection.”

Iyanuoluwa Oni, health specialist, emphasised the critical importance of early detection in reducing breast cancer mortality rates, especially in resource-constrained environments.

The World Health Organization’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative aims to reduce global breast cancer mortality rates by 2.5 percent per year by 2040.

The session, introduced by Pai Gamde, Coronation WIN Chairperson and moderated by Paul Osho, Sustainability Manager reinforced the organisation’s commitment to employee health and well-being.

Ngozi Akinyele, Coronation Group’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, stated, “At Coronation, we believe that nurturing great talent goes hand in hand with promoting their health. This event not only highlights the importance of breast cancer awareness but also underscores our commitment to creating a supportive environment for our employees to thrive.”

With breast cancer recognised as the most common cancer globally, Coronation WIN’s involvement in Breast Cancer Awareness Month underlines its dedication to reducing the disease’s impact on women.

This initiative promotes health, wellness, and gender equality, strengthening Coronation’s broader agenda for a sustainable future.

By hosting this successful event, Coronation reaffirms its role in creating opportunities for women while championing health causes that benefit society at large.

Coronation WIN remains committed to empowering women in finance & technology and fostering a culture of inclusivity and growth.

