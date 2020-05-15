COVID-19: Lafia Hospital, Ibadan re-opens

Sequel to the closure of its facility to the public about two weeks ago as a result of exposure to a Covid-19 patient, the Management of Lafia Hospital, Ibadan has announced the reopening of its facility.

This comes after a strict observation of a quarantine period of 14 days in accordance with Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

The hospital’s Human Relationship Manager, Kayode Sule said the facility was decontaminated on Saturday 25th of April 2020.

In a release made available to journalists on Sunday said “i am happy to inform you all that employees of the hospital have been screened for Covid-19 and the results came back negative. The quarantine period ended on Friday 8th may 2020 and the facility has since reopened ”, he said.

Sule also said the hospital has put in place some strict procedures in accordance with NCDC’s guidelines, which includes erection of a waiting area with chairs placed to maintain the mandatory social distancing and for triage purposes.

He added that the hospital would henceforth enforce a strict ‘ NO FACE MASKS, NO ENTRY RULES’ at the hospital.

Sule added that other necessary NCDC guidelines such as infrared temperature check, hand washing cubicle, sanitizers and disinfecting the feet will be provided at the entrance of the facility.

“The management wants to appreciate you all for your resilience and understanding in those critical moments and to assure you that the safety of our staff, patients and visitors is of paramount importance to us”, he concluded.