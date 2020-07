Shares in Europe’s biggest airlines and tourism companies tumbled on Monday as new travel restrictions heightened doubts that the crisis-hit industry was poised for recovery. Low-cost carrier easyJet led the declines among big carriers with a fall of more than 13 per cent, while British Airways owner IAG lost 9 per cent and Germany’s Lufthansa…

