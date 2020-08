Lebanese officials knew that more than half the bags of a 2,750-tonne stockpile of ammonium nitrate that caused a deadly explosion in Beirut were damaged six years ago, but took no action to dispose of the chemical. A 2014 inspection report by Beirut port authorities, seen by the Financial Times, labels the chemical as “explosives”…

