The world’s largest computer maker Lenovo reported strong sales and profit growth for the second quarter, gaining US market share even as the threat of sanctions on Chinese companies operating in the country grows. While many others including ByteDance, Tencent and Huawei have fallen foul of escalating restrictions from Washington, Lenovo is a rare success…

