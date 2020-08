Kellyanne Conway, one of Donald Trump’s longest-serving and most loyal aides, announced on the eve of the Republican convention that she would leave the White House at the end of the month. Ms Conway, who has been with Mr Trump since his winning 2016 election campaign and is one of his most strident defenders, said…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE