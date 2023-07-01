Top destinations for Nigerian travellers amid soaring ticket prices

As ticket prices to Europe and United States continue to rise, Nigerians who are keen on exploring tourist attractions for summer are beginning to look at African destinations that offer cheaper fares and ease of accessing visas.

BusinessDay had reported that

Nigerians have had to suspend their travel plans to the United States and Europe as a result of the increase in fares which has tripled as a result of the high exchange rate for ticket pricing.

Cost of air fares from Nigeria to various destinations have seen a sharp rise since exchange rate for ticket pricing hit over N760/$,

The development came few days after the Central Bank of Nigeria floated the naira and directed commercial banks to sell foreign exchange at market-determined rates.

An economy class tickets from Nigeria to Europe and United States cost as much as N2.2 million.

Nigerian travellers quickly had to respond to the increase by suspending their travel plans to Europe and United States.

However, African destinations have continued to gain traction as a result of their affordable fares and access to visa on arrival and e visas.

Susan Akporiaye, the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) president said Nigerians are now beginning to open their minds to exploring destinations in Africa.

“People are still traveling to South Africa despite the visa issues and the visa online platform that has been opened up is helping too; so that people can just do their online applications and travel.

“Other African countries that are opening up are Namibia, Kenya and Egypt. Egypt had been open since Dubai suspended flights into Nigeria. The Egyptians were very smart. They introduced some new innovations in their visa policy which really helped because Egypt was an alternative for Nigerians but the visa was the problem because people had to wait for almost three months for their visas. But this is no longer the case anymore.

“Egypt now has visa on arrival for people that have either a Schengen, UK, US or Canada visa. If you have any of these visas, no need going to the embassy. Just jump on the plane and you get your visa-on-arrival which is 50 dollars. This has helped a lot. Some travellers travelling to US, now stop over at Cairo for few days just to have fun, then proceed to US because of the ease of visa on arrival,” she explained.

She also mentioned that Rwanda is also very easy for Nigerians because it doesn’t require visa, adding that more Nigeria has ceased this opportunity to do business and go on holidays in Rwanda.

The e-visa systems mark a significant milestone in improving visitor experiences and promoting tourism.

By embracing digital advancements, these countries below have demonstrated their commitment to enhancing travel convenience and attracting more visitors from Nigeria.

South Africa

Nigerians have continued to visit South Africa for tourism. Tourist attractions in South Africa include Table Mountain in Cape Town, Kruger National Park, The Garden Route,

Robben Island, Cape Winelands, Blyde River Canyon, The Cradle of Humankind, The Wild Coast.

South Africa offers E visas to Nigerians. Economy class return ticket from Lagos to South Africa cost N975,000 on South African Airways, N1.1million on Ethiopian airlines and as high as N2.9million on KLM.

Business Class tickets on South African Airways cost between N2.9million, N2.7milliom on Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines

Rwanda

Known as the ‘Land of a Thousand Hills,’ Rwanda has numerous captivating tourist attractions that Nigerians have continued to crave to see. These attractions include Volcanoes National Park, Nyungwe Forest National Park, Lake Kivu,

Kigali Genocide Memorial, Akagera National Park, Inema Art Center, King’s Palace Museum, and Musanze Caves.

The country also provides E visa to Nigerian citizens.

Economy class return tickets from Lagos to Rwanda on Ethiopian Airlines cost N1.4m and on Qatar N2.4million. Business class tickets cost N3.1 million on Ethiopian Airlines and as high as N7 million on Qatar Airways.

Egypt

Egypt is a country with a rich history and iconic landmarksnwhich include the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Egyptian Museum, Luxor, Abu Simbel Temples, the Nile River, Alexandria (Egypt’s largest city, Sinai Peninsula, White Desert.

The country offers E visa to Nigerians and cost of economy class return ticket range from N1million on Qatar Airways and N4.2 million on Turkish Airlines. Business class tickets are sold for N3.2 million on Qatar Airways and N7.8million on Turkish Airlines.

Kenya

Kenya is known for its stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage also offers breathtaking sites for tourist such as: Maasai Mara National Reserve, Mount Kenya,

Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru National Park, Tsavo National Parks, Lamu Island, Nairobi National Park.

Kenya offers E visas for Nigerians. Economy class return tickets for Lagos to Kenya cost N922,000 on Rwandair, and about N1.1 million on Kenya Airways.

Business Class tickets cost N2 million on Rwandair and N3.1m on Kenya Airways.

Mauritius

Mauritius is a beautiful destination with a variety of tourist sites to explore. Some popular ones include Port Louis, Pamplemousses Botanical Garden, Seven Colored Earths, Le Morne Brabant, Black River Gorges National Park, Ile aux Cerfs, Grand Bassin, Casela World of Adventures.

Mauritius does not offer E visas to Nigerian citizens, but the country offers visas on arrival.

A return economy class ticket on Kenya Airways cost N1.2milliom, N1.6million on South African Airways, N1.8million on Ethiopian Airlines and N2.4million on Air France.

Business class tickets cost N2.8 million on Kenya Airways and N3.3 million on Air France.

Seychelles

Seychelles is a stunning destination with plenty of tourist sites to discover: Anse Source d’Argent, Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve, Beau Vallon, Morne Seychellois National Park, Anse Lazio and Victoria amongst others. The capital city of Seychelles, Curieuse Island is a nature reserve and home to giant Aldabra tortoises and an array of unique wildlife species, Aldabra Atoll.

Seychelles offers E visas to Nigerian citizens.

A return economy class ticket cost N700,000 on Ethiopian Airlines and N880,000 on Qatar Airways. Business class ticket cost N2.3 million on Ethiopian Airlines and as high as N5.2 million on Qatar Airways.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde is a beautiful country with plenty of tourist sites to explore. The country boasts of tourist attractions such as Praia, Santiago Island, Mindelo, São Vicente Island, Sal Rei, Boa Vista Island, Cidade Velha, Santiago Island, Fogo Island, Santo Antão Island.

Cape Verde offers Nigerian travellers E visas but ticket prices are unavailable presently.

The Maldives

The Maldives offers stunning destination with breathtaking tourist sites such as: Male (its capital city) where travellers can experience the vibrant local culture.

Hulhumale, a man-made island near Male, is known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters. There is also Maafushi, Baa Atoll, Ari Atoll, Vaadhoo Island.

Maldives offers E visas to Nigerian citizens.

A return economy class ticket cost N1.4million on Qatar Airways. Business Class tickets cost N3.3 million on Qatar Airways.