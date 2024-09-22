The paradox of vehicle road-worthiness certification and bad roads in Lagos

Driving a vehicle in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, is a huge challenge. Besides the traffic congestion which is one of the city’s trademarks, the roads, especially in the suburbs, are not only bad but also governed by multiple traffic laws which are enforced religiously.

One of those laws is that all vehicles on Lagos roads must be road-worthy which explains why, as a vehicle owner, particularly private vehicles, you must obtain a road-worthiness certificate which is issued by the Lagos State Inspection Service (VIS) formerly called Vehicle Inspection Unit.

The state’s traffic law empowers its traffic watch dog called Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to impound any vehicle that does not have this certification to drive on the state roads. To show how serious the state takes this law, the fine for any vehicle that flouts it is well above Nigeria’s Renewed Hope National Minimum Wage.

The idea that went into the formulation of this aspect of the state’s traffic laws was not only good and noble, but also considerate as it was meant to ensure that only vehicles in good condition are allowed to be on the road. This, it is expected, will help to minimise accidents on the roads.

However, this law did not consider the age-long legal and moral demand that “he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.” As far as the condition of roads in some parts of Lagos is concerned, this time-honoured statement is just “a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

This is because the condition of some roads in the state is so terrible that they are not worthy of use by vehicles, hence the paradox of issuing road worthiness certificates for them to ply on bad roads. Many of the roads are worse than vehicles that are denied certification after a tasking inspection process and paying overly too expensive price.

“We are just at the mercy of governments in Nigeria. What I have come to do here today, I did the same thing just last week in Porto- Novo, Benin Republic where I reside. But the huge difference is that the government has ensured that many of their roads are in good condition and you don’t spend a whole day getting this certificate. It takes less than two hours,” a man who introduced himself as Godwin, told this reporter at the Oke Afo inspection centre on Thursday.

Continuing, Godwin noted, “just imagine the road leading to this centre; too bad; and you are talking about the road leading to the place where you are issued road-worthiness certificate. Again, look at the time we have spent on the queue here; three hours gone and we are not done yet.”

Another vehicle owner who was at the centre for inspection lamented that Lagos government is not so mindful of the state of roads in the suburbs, noting however, that the state is doing very well in roads infrastructure at the city centre. He cited places like Ikeja, Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island where, according to him, the roads are well-paved with good drainages and street light.

The man who did not disclose his name “because I am a civil servant in the state,” said that Lagos residents deserve more than they are getting in terms of infrastructure provision. “There is money in this state. The state’s internally generated revenue is more than those of the five South Eastern states put together,” he said.

He noted that on this issue of road-worthiness certification for vehicles plying on bad roads, the state is not being fair to vehicle owners who are not privileged to live in the city centre, suggesting that the certification should be restricted to those of them who drive on good roads.

Perhaps, vehicle owners in Lagos shouldn’t have minded as much as they do if the cost of getting a road worthiness certificate had been less than what they are currently charged, and also if the enforcement had had human face.

From less than N2,000 charged, when it was introduced, the renewal of the certificate, depending on the type of vehicle, now varies from ₦5,000 to ₦12,000. And to get the certificate after paying for it at any of the state’s revenue offices, the vehicle owner is referred to a Lagos State Computerized Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS) centre, where the vehicle is inspected. Getting the certificate depends on the result of the inspection—passed or failed.

The enforcement of this certification is anything but fair. The LASTMA officials who are statutorily empowered to enforce the law go about it as if the life of the state depends on it. It is a case of ‘no mercy’ for any defaulter as he is quickly dragged to their offices and his vehicle tyres deflated and reflated at a cost when the owner pays and the vehicle released.

“Because of its potential to raise ‘urgent 2k’ for the enforcers, other law enforcement agents have started demanding for it from any motorist who falls short of other traffic offences. And these agencies are so many, including the police, vehicle inspection officers, federal road safety officials, among others,” Nelson Ezike, a Lagos resident, noted.

Ezike further said that the worst offence any motorist should commit on Lagos roads is to drive without road worthiness certificate, adding, “these traffic wardens may overlook other vehicle papers, but not this particular one. It is a cash cow; it is the hen that lays golden eggs for them; so, I try not to allow my own to expire before renewal. I don’t have time and strength for their trouble.”

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE