BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Steer clear of Edo APC primaries, Obaseki tells Oshiomhole

...submits nomination forms, debunks rumours of buying PDP forms

by

The Governor of Edo State, Goodwin Obaseki, has asked Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to steer clear of the party’s primaries in the state. Obaseki, while addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms, asked the APC national…

Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Unresolved Customs’ queries, server breakdown pile up cost…

With 348 new cases of #COVID19, Nigeria’s total crosses…

Senate uncovers $3.3bn non-remitted Foreign taxes in CBN,…

1 of 6,651