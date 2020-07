Incompetence in government coupled with weak policies have been seen as responsible for poor standard of agriculture produce, which explains huge amount of export rejects Nigeria has experienced in recent time. Agriculture, the largest economic activity in Nigeria, contributes over 40 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as employs about 70 percent…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE