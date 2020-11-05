FEC approves N97.572bn for road contracts
… makes case for enforcement of Facilities Management Policy after #EndSARS protest
The Federal Government on Wednesday approved contracts for construction of new roads and augmentation of existing roads contracts worth N97.572 billion across Nigeria. Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, while briefing State House correspondents after the 22nd virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja, said the FEC…