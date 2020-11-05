BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

FEC approves N97.572bn for road contracts

… makes case for enforcement of Facilities Management Policy after #EndSARS protest

The Federal Government on Wednesday approved contracts for construction of new roads and augmentation of existing roads contracts

The Federal Government on Wednesday approved contracts for construction of new roads and augmentation of existing roads contracts worth N97.572 billion across Nigeria. Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, while briefing State House correspondents after the 22nd virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja, said the FEC…

Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.