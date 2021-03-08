US opens centre to boost entrepreneurship, leadership skills

The United States has opened the first of its kind Window on America in Nigeria to boost youth entrepreneurship and leadership skills.

The Window on America will serve as a community center where young people develop their ideas, as well as their leadership and entrepreneurship skills through programs and workshops designed especially for them.

Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard who opened the centre recently in Lagos explained that the Lekki window on America is as a result of a partnership between the US Consulate General in Lagos and Slum2School Africa, founded by Otto Orondaam, a 2016 alumnus of the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Leonard noted that the new window on America is open to everyone in the community offering its services, programs, and resources to the public at no cost.

“We are happy to open the very first Window on America space in Nigeria here in Lekki,” she said in a statement.

Read Also: SMEs and the current economy & Our concerns and influence

“In the next few months, we will follow with six additional new Windows on America in the south and 12 across the country,” she said.

“We want our Windows on America to promote mutual understanding between the United States and the people of Nigeria,” she added.

In addition to providing public programming space, the Lekki Window on America will support five core programs: English language learning, educational advising, alumni activities, cultural programs, and information about the US.

Visitors to the window will typically include students, teachers, entrepreneurs, academics, journalists, civic organizations, government officials, and community leaders among others.

Windows on America are American Spaces that provide welcoming environments where visitors can learn about the United States, including its government, history, culture, and educational system through programs, lectures, books, and electronic resources.

In addition to the Lekki Window on America, 12 more will be opened in major cities across the country, including Abeokuta, Awka, Benin City, Enugu, Osogbo, Uyo, Zaria, Minna, Dutse, Makurdi, Gombe, and Lafia, to engage more Nigerian audiences in their local communities.