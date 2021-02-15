Oshiobugie receives edupreneurship recognition

Zion Oshiobugie, the founder of CleverMinds Educational Foundation and a 2015 recipient of The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship grant, has been recognized for his work as an educationist and humanitarian advocate.

Oshiobugie disclosed that he was listed alongside 99 others across Africa who received ‘Beating Corona Hero’ Award for their immense contribution to giving lifeline to families in rural areas during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The award initiated by Future Project – a not-for-profit, is said to be recognized not only locally but also globally.

“The idea is to celebrate people across Africa as heroes, champions and the future, which were resilient in safeguarding their communities during the pandemic,” he said.

According to the advocate, his foundation last year initiated several community mentoring projects which include educating with learning aids, feeding, and distributing sanitary items to orphans, vulnerable, underprivileged, and poor children in the most rural parts of Warri, Delta State, and the ‘Covid Kind Project’ which provided food and sanitary items to low-income families affected by the pandemic and lockdown.

Oshiobugie appreciated Julia Stamm, head of Future Project and her team, for the award, saying they have done well with this gesture, giving recognition to Africa’s finest impact makers thus inspiring them to do more.

He noted that with the recognition, he hopes more people will be challenged to do more for humanity.

“This award has further strengthened my belief that regardless of race or ethnicity impact is a lifestyle we all must live for. We must be our brother’s keeper,” he said.

Recall, last year, CleverMinds Educational foundation, mobilized about 750 children to wash their hands and maintain good hygiene as well as inculcate values and basic reading ethics. It also helped over 400 low-income families get regular food supplies in Delta State during the period of lockdown in Nigeria.

Oshiobugie and his foundation have in the past received several awards which include; Impact Award for in Delta State by the Ministry of Youth Development, Pace Humanitarian Award for Mentoring and Educational Development, Unsung Heroes Award by Delta State Economic Summit Group, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact award among others.